ADVA Optical Networking SE / ADVA to present at 46th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ulrich Dopfer to address delegates at Cowen and Company event on May 30

Munich, Germany. May 17, 2018. ADVA (FSE: ADV), a leading provider of open networking solutions for the delivery of cloud and mobile services, today announced that it will present at Cowen and Company's 46th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference being held from May 30 until 31, at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City.

ADVA's CFO, Ulrich Dopfer, will speak on Wednesday, May 30 at 4:30 p.m. EDT. The presentation will be webcast and available for replay here: http://wsw.com/webcast/cowen47/adv.de (http://wsw.com/webcast/cowen47/adv.de).

For additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with ADVA, please contact Liolios Group at +1 949 574 3860.

Further details about the event can be found here: http://www.cowen.com/capabilities/conferences-events (http://www.cowen.com/capabilities/conferences-events).

About ADVA Optical Networking

ADVA Optical Networking is a company founded on innovation and driven to help our customers succeed. For over two decades, our technology has empowered networks across the globe. We're continually developing breakthrough hardware and software that leads the networking industry and creates new business opportunities. It's these open connectivity solutions that enable our customers to deliver the cloud and mobile services that are vital to today's society and for imagining new tomorrows. Together, we're building a truly connected and sustainable future. For more information on how we can help you, please visit us at: www.advaoptical.com (http://www.advaoptical.com)

