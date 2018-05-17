Oroplata Resources, Inc.: LithiumOre Acquires Additional Land in Railroad Valley, Nevada

Committed to Lithium Enriched Area

INCLINE VILLAGE, NV / ACCESSWIRE / May 17, 2018 / LithiumOre (http://lithiumore.net) (the "Company"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Oroplata Resources, Inc. (OTCQB: ORRP), a lithium resource exploration and development company, today announced its acquisition of an additional 120 acres of land in Railroad Valley, Nevada. The transaction is expected to close by the end of 2018.

The land purchase further entrenches LithiumOre in the lithium enriched area of Railroad Valley and the state of Nevada. The Company also secured water rights for the land and believes it could be home for the eventual site of its proceeding plant.

LithiumOre Chairman and CEO Doug Cole, commented, "We are committed to the State of Nevada and Railroad Valley for lithium. We are in one of the best areas in the world and now with today's additional land purchase we have enhanced our position in the best area for lithium in the U.S."

LithiumOre holds 260 accepted lithium mineral claims, totaling 5,200 acres, located in the Western Nevada Basin, situated in Railroad Valley in Nye County, Nevada. Railroad Valley is approximately 112 miles northeast of Clayton Valley and can be accessed by paved highway directly from U.S. Route 6. Railroad Valley is one of Nevada's largest trapped basins and is noted to hold all the necessary commercial and engineering prerequisites for a massive lithium brine deposit. The Company's claims have been evaluated by experts and the BLM and are targeted for planned on-site exploration expected to begin by mid-2018.

Railroad Valley is one of the Central Nevada Desert Basins in the Tonopah Basin and is ~80 miles (130 km) long north-south and up to 20 miles (32 km) wide, with some southern areas running southwest to northeast. The Railroad Valley is a closed drainage basin that covers an area of approximately 2,000 square miles (5,180 square kilometers) with a geologic setting that is dominated by lake and basin-fill sediments, which overlie petroleum reservoirs. The basin is bounded on its westerly margin by Tertiary-age volcanic rocks of the Pancake Range, which are enriched in lithium and are considered to be potential source rocks for lithium brines.

In the Railroad Valley Project area, there appears to be a convergence of several factors favorable for lithium brine formation, including a deep, hydrologically closed basin covered by an evaporative playa, and adjacent Tertiary age felsic volcanic rocks of the Pancake Range that may be a source of lithium in the system. Previous oil exploration in the basin, adjacent to WWR's newly acquired land position, has penetrated significant thicknesses of evaporitic and ash-fall sediments, and has demonstrated the existence of a large geothermal anomaly underlying the entire basin. The geothermal anomaly is further evidenced by numerous hot springs on the west side of the basin, and adjacent to the project area, indicative of convective cycling within the local saline groundwater system. The numerous identifiable mechanisms for the potential concentration of lithium brines within the basin are highly promising, and create a compelling exploration target worthy of further investigation.

Such geophysical anomalies, in addition to their close proximity to potential lithium source rocks, nearby geothermal energy occurrences and the presence of evaporative processes found on the existing playa, reflect the major characteristics favorable for lithium brine development.

LithiumOre (http://lithiumore.net), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Oroplata Resources, Inc. (OTCQB: ORRP), is a lithium resource exploration and development company, whose primary focus is the establishment of a low cost production base to supply the rapidly growing lithium-ion battery industry for both mobile devises and laptops, as well as the burgeoning EV (electronic vehicle) industry.

