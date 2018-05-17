Through this partnership, we will be providing an international service, offering practical, tailored inspection services, with all required accreditations, to customers in Europe, North and South America, and Asia.

Our common aim is to tackle all challenges facing the industry in the most safe, secure and responsible way.

Achieving excellence through combined experience

The extensive experience and trustworthiness of each of the three partners will contribute to more business excellence. ABS has been at the forefront of marine and offshore energy innovation for more than 150 years and was one of the first organizations offering tank inspections throughout the world. Gold Tank Inspection Service is a renowned partner, specializing in the inspection of tank containers. SGS adds value to the collaboration through our wide ranging inspection services for bulk liquids and refrigerated cargos.

The first step has been the creation of a fully integrated service portfolio. The partners are now focusing on the future and the development of more targeted solutions for the industry.

For further information, please contact:

Guy Kerkhofs

Manager, Tank & Container Services

t: +32 (0)475 269 994

About SGS

SGS is the world's leading inspection, verification, testing and certification company. SGS is recognized as the global benchmark for quality and integrity. With more than 95,000 employees, SGS operates a network of over 2,400 offices and laboratories around the world.