Company expands and diversifies its supply chain;

San Andres zeolite is amongst highest quality zeolite deposits in the world;

This commercial relationship will aid in the development of significant value-added zeolite products.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 17, 2018) - International Zeolite Corp. (TSXV: IZ) (OTCQB: IZCFF) (FSE: ZEON) (the "Company"), is pleased to announce that the Company has submitted its first order for 400 tonnes of natural zeolite from Cuba. Following a recent field visit to the San Andres zeolite quarry and processing plant in eastern Cuba, management has now completed its operational and technical due diligence work and is pleased to report that the deposit, the operations and the technical and production team at San Andres are all of substantial quality and will be a key addition to the Company's portfolio of partner suppliers. International Zeolite now has increased capabilities to delivery and supply zeolite markets around the world with Cuba's support and expertise.

International Zeolite CEO, Ray Paquette stated, "The Director General of UEB Geominera Holguin's San Andres zeolite mine and processing plant has provided the Company with all of the production data requested. The Geominera team is highly professional, cooperative and dedicated to producing one of the highest quality zeolites in the world. We are very appreciative of the efforts and successes of the Director and his team."

As a new source of supply to the Company, the Cuban zeolite will be a perfect complement to the Company's current supply arrangements and will better serve to facilitate a more cost effective and efficient supply chain for areas which are not logistically cost effective from the Bromley Creek deposit in British Columbia or from the Company's US suppliers. This development is key to the Company's mission of becoming a significant global source of zeolite products and zeolite-based solutions.

