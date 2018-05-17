First quarter in brief
- Decision on new share issue with preferential rights for shareholders taken at Extraordinary General Meeting on March 19, 2018
- Patent application for tasquinimod for the treatment of multiple myeloma approved in the US
- Product patent for the second patent family in the SILC project granted in the US
Events after the end of the period
- The rights issue implemented in April was oversubscribed by approximately 30 percent. The company received a capital infusion of approximately SEK 46,9 M after issue expenses
- Our partner NeoTX presented new preclinical data for ANYARA at the AACR Annual Meeting in Chicago
Financial summary
|SEK M
|Jan-Mar
|Full-year
|2018
|2017
|2017
|Net sales
|4.8
|4.7
|20.2
|Operating loss
|-8.5
|-14.6
|*-102.5
|Loss after tax
|-10.2
|-15.8
|*-108,8
|Loss per share (SEK)
|-0.11
|-0.16
|-1.12
|Cash and cash equivalents (at close of the period)
|12.8
|62.7
|25.2
* of which write down of property SEK 50 M
For further information, please contact:
| Helén Tuvesson, CEO
Tel: +46 (0)46-19 21 56
Hans Kolam, CFO
Tel: +46 (0)46 19 20 44
| Active Biotech AB
(Corp. Reg. No. 556223-9227)
Box 724, SE-220 07 Lund
Tel: +46 (0)46-19 20 00
The report is also available at https://www.activebiotech.com/en (https://www.activebiotech.com/en).
Active Biotech AB Interim report January - March 2018 (http://hugin.info/1002/R/2193633/849653.pdf)
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Active Biotech via Globenewswire
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Active Biotech via Globenewswire