Active Biotech AB Interim report January - March 2018

First quarter in brief

Decision on new share issue with preferential rights for shareholders taken at Extraordinary General Meeting on March 19, 2018

Patent application for tasquinimod for the treatment of multiple myeloma approved in the US

Product patent for the second patent family in the SILC project granted in the US

Events after the end of the period

The rights issue implemented in April was oversubscribed by approximately 30 percent. The company received a capital infusion of approximately SEK 46,9 M after issue expenses

Our partner NeoTX presented new preclinical data for ANYARA at the AACR Annual Meeting in Chicago

Financial summary

SEK M Jan-Mar Full-year 2018 2017 2017 Net sales 4.8 4.7 20.2 Operating loss -8.5 -14.6 *-102.5 Loss after tax -10.2 -15.8 *-108,8 Loss per share (SEK) -0.11 -0.16 -1.12 Cash and cash equivalents (at close of the period) 12.8 62.7 25.2

* of which write down of property SEK 50 M

