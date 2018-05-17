sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 17.05.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 577 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,233 Euro		-0,002
-0,64 %
WKN: A0BLFX ISIN: SE0001137985 Ticker-Symbol: BTPC 
Aktie:
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ACTIVE BIOTECH AB Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ACTIVE BIOTECH AB 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,252
0,286
16:33
17.05.2018 | 16:06
(0 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Active Biotech AB Interim report January - March 2018

First quarter in brief

  • Decision on new share issue with preferential rights for shareholders taken at Extraordinary General Meeting on March 19, 2018
  • Patent application for tasquinimod for the treatment of multiple myeloma approved in the US
  • Product patent for the second patent family in the SILC project granted in the US

Events after the end of the period

  • The rights issue implemented in April was oversubscribed by approximately 30 percent. The company received a capital infusion of approximately SEK 46,9 M after issue expenses
  • Our partner NeoTX presented new preclinical data for ANYARA at the AACR Annual Meeting in Chicago

Financial summary

SEK MJan-MarFull-year
2018 2017 2017
Net sales 4.8 4.7 20.2
Operating loss -8.5 -14.6 *-102.5
Loss after tax -10.2 -15.8 *-108,8
Loss per share (SEK) -0.11 -0.16 -1.12
Cash and cash equivalents (at close of the period) 12.8 62.7 25.2

* of which write down of property SEK 50 M

For further information, please contact:

Helén Tuvesson, CEO
Tel: +46 (0)46-19 21 56



Hans Kolam, CFO
Tel: +46 (0)46 19 20 44

 Active Biotech AB
(Corp. Reg. No. 556223-9227)
Box 724, SE-220 07 Lund
Tel: +46 (0)46-19 20 00

The report is also available at https://www.activebiotech.com/en (https://www.activebiotech.com/en).

Active Biotech AB Interim report January - March 2018 (http://hugin.info/1002/R/2193633/849653.pdf)


This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Active Biotech via Globenewswire

© 2018 GlobeNewswire (Europe)