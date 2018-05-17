sprite-preloader
MONDI PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, May 17

Mondi Limited
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
(Registration number: 1967/013038/06)
JSE share code: MND ISIN: ZAE000156550

Mondi plc
(Incorporated in England and Wales)
(Registered number: 6209386)
LEI: 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34

JSE share code: MNP ISIN: GB00B1CRLC47
LSE share code: MNDI

As part of the dual listed company structure, Mondi Limited and Mondi plc notify both the JSE Limited and the London Stock Exchange of those interests (and changes to those interests) of directors of both entities, the respective company secretaries and persons discharging managerial responsibilities across the Group and, in certain instances, the directors of major subsidiaries of Mondi Limited in the securities of Mondi Limited and Mondi plc which are required to be disclosed under the Listings Requirements of the JSE and/or the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules of the United Kingdom Listing Authority.

In accordance with Rules 3.63-3.74 of the Listings Requirements of the JSE and/or the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules we advise of the following:

17 May 2018

TRANSACTIONS IN MONDI plc ORDINARY SHARES OF €0.20 EACH

There follows a notification form for a person closely associated with a director of Mondi Limited and Mondi plc.

For the purposes of the JSE Listings Requirements: the total value of the transaction was £41,978.72. Clearance was obtained prior to the below dealings in securities.

Sponsor in South Africa: UBS South Africa (Pty) Ltd

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person
a)NameCheryl Young
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusPerson closely associated to Stephen Young, a non-executive director
b)Initial notification / AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameMondi plc
b)LEI213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of €0.20 each



GB00B1CRLC47
b)Nature of the transactionAcquisition of shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£20.722,026
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume


- Price

2,026


£20.72
e)Date of transaction2018-05-16
(f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange XLON

