Genel Energy PLC (GENL) Result of AGM 17-May-2018 / 15:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 17 May 2018 Genel Energy plc Results of Annual General Meeting 17 May 2018 The Annual General Meeting of Genel Energy plc was held today, Thursday 17 May 2018, and the results of the poll vote by shareholders are set out below. The number of ordinary shares of GBP0.10p each in the Company in issue at the date of the meeting was 279,016,895 and each share attracted one vote. The results were as follows: Resolutions For % Against % Withheld Total lodged 1. To receive 197,60 100.00 3,500 0.00 10,677 197,607 the Accounts 3,507 ,007 and the Reports of the Directors and the Auditors for the year ended 31 December 2017. 2. To approve 197,59 100.00 8,198 0.00 16,942 197,600 the Annual 2,544 ,742 Report on Remuneration for the year ended 31 December 2017. 3. To re-elect 197,60 100.00 3,012 0.00 11,977 197,605 Mr Stephen 2,695 ,707 Whyte as a Non-Executive Director 4. To re-elect 176,06 89.10 21,538,35 10.90 11,977 197,605 Mr Murat 7,348 9 ,707 Özgül as an Executive Director. 5. To elect Mr 197,60 100.00 4,512 0.00 11,977 197,605 Tim Bushell as 1,195 ,707 a Non-Executive Director. 6. To elect Mr 197,60 100.00 4,461 0.00 11,977 197,605 Martin Gudgeon 1,246 ,707 as a Non-Executive Director. 7. To re-elect 176,07 100.00 4,513 0.00 21,539,371 176,078 Mr George Rose 3,800 ,313 as a Non-Executive Director. 8. To re-elect 176,07 89.10 21,534,01 10.90 11,977 197,605 Mrs Nazli K. 1,695 2 ,707 Williams as a Non-Executive Director. 9. To 197,60 100.00 1,693 0.00 10,487 197,607 re-appoint 5,504 ,197 Pricewaterhous eCoopers LLP as the Company's Auditors. 10. To 197,61 100.00 52 0.00 1,810 197,615 authorise the 5,822 ,874 Board of Directors to set the Auditors' fees. 11. To give 197,58 99.99 26,166 0.01 2,865 197,614 the Company 8,653 ,819 limited authority to make political donations and incur political expenditure. 12. To 197,61 100.00 394 0.00 3,865 197,613 authorise the 3,425 ,819 Company to purchase its ordinary shares. 13. To permit 197,35 99.87 257,339 0.13 1,150 197,616 the Company to 9,195 ,534 hold general meetings, other than an annual general meeting, on not less than 14 clear days' notice The full text of the resolutions may be found in the Notice of the Annual General Meeting, copies of which are available on both the Company's website www.genelenergy.com [1] and on the National Storage Mechanism www.hemscott.com/nsm.do [2] A copy of the special resolutions (resolutions 12 and 13) passed at the Annual General Meeting, have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at www.hemscott.com/nsm.do [2] -ends- For further information, please contact: Genel Energy +44 20 7659 5100 Andrew Benbow, Head of Communications Vigo Communications +44 20 7830 9700 Patrick d'Ancona Notes to editors: Genel Energy is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). The Company, with headquarters in London and offices in Ankara and Erbil, is one of the largest London-listed independent oil producers, and is the largest holder of reserves and resources in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. Through its Miran and Bina Bawi fields, the Company is positioned to be a cornerstone provider of KRI gas to Turkey under the KRI-Turkey Gas Sales Agreement. Genel also continues to pursue further growth opportunities. For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com [1]. ISIN: JE00B55Q3P39 Category Code: RAG TIDM: GENL LEI Code: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94 Sequence No.: 5558 EQS News ID: 687323 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=3ec46b352f38452116096dbbab51b09e&application_id=687323&site_id=vwd_london&application_name=news 2: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=b78e8a7665ae1d41c84fd9819f4e2030&application_id=687323&site_id=vwd_london&application_name=news

