Azure Power has been awarded a 130 MW solar PV project by the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL). It is expected to be commissioned in 2019.The Indian solar IPP will sign a 25 year PPA with MSEDCL, at a tariff of INR 2.72 (around US$ 0.04) per kWh for the 130 MW solar PV project, to be installed in the Indian state ...

