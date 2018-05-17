Credit checker Experian was top of the FTSE 100 gainers board on Thursday afternoon gained after the company said full-year profits fell but revenue growth accelerated towards the end of the year, National Grid followed close behind after reporting a 4% rise in full-underlying pre-tax profit. On the corporate front, gambling stocks recovered from earlier losses as the government confirmed that the maximum stake on fixed-odds betting terminals (FOBTs) will be further reduced from £50 to £2. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...