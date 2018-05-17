FinTechVisor is designed to foster collaboration between FinTechs and financial institutions

Capgemini and Efma today announced the launch of FinTechVisor, an innovative platform designed to bring FinTechs and financial institutions together to collaborate. The FinTechVisor portal offers a world-wide networking and collaborative community for FinTechs and financial institutions to become game-changers by co-creating the future of the financial services industry.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180517005438/en/

Innovative FinTechs are already building the foundations of this virtual marketplace by sharing their solutions every day. Launched today at the CCX Forum in London, the portal, which connects financial institutions and FinTechs, will have a feature that allows bankers and insurers to rate FinTechs and comment on their solutions, as well as a "matchmaker-like" personalized function for financial institutions to find a FinTech partner who complements their needs and interests.

"As the financial sector undergoes significant transformation, the vision of the FinTechVisor portal is to create a single point of contact where all players can find their place and be a part of the future," said William Sullivan, Head of Market Intelligence at Capgemini. "With so many new players offering innovation, traditional financial services organizations need a method to sort through the clutter to find the innovative FinTech partner that is the best match to transform their business."

The FinTechVisor portal will also soon feature Capgemini's ScaleUp Qualification Program in which ScaleUps1 are evaluated by Capgemini to earn their qualification as a FinTech, if they meet the characteristics necessary for sustained business success in collaboration with a large corporate. Capgemini's ScaleUp Qualification Program evaluates ScaleUps under four criteria people, finance, business and technology with the vision of effective collaboration with a large corporate. Not all FinTechs on the FinTechVisor portal will be eligible to apply for the Capgemini ScaleUp Qualification but all FinTechs on the portal have the opportunity to showcase their expertise and solutions to an audience of qualified contacts.

"The future is now, and with the FinTechVisor portal, financial institutions will have easy access to an extensive array of capabilities, bringing more flexibility and innovation to banks," said Vincent Bastid, CEO of Efma. "Capgemini's ScaleUp Qualification Program will take the portal's value one step further as Capgemini has been at the forefront of the FinTech collaborative revolution and has the skills to assess what is viable."

The new portal will have an in-site messaging feature which allows financial institutions to contact FinTechs through the platform. It also has a FinTech library and will soon house a content hub to showcase current FinTech news and trends, along with stories of successful collaborations.

About Capgemini

A global leader in consulting, technology services and digital transformation, Capgemini is at the forefront of innovation to address the entire breadth of clients' opportunities in the evolving world of cloud, digital and platforms. Building on its strong 50-year heritage and deep industry-specific expertise, Capgemini enables organizations to realize their business ambitions through an array of services from strategy to operations. Capgemini is driven by the conviction that the business value of technology comes from and through people. It is a multicultural company of 200,000 team members in over 40 countries. The Group reported 2017 global revenues of EUR 12.8 billion.

Visit us at www.capgemini.com.People matter, results count.

About Efma

A global non-profit organization, established in 1971 by banks and insurance companies, Efma facilitates networking between decision-makers. It provides quality insights to help banks and insurance companies make the right decisions to foster innovation and drive their transformation. Over 3,300 brands in 130 countries are Efma members.

Headquarters in Paris. Offices in London, Brussels, Barcelona, Stockholm, Bratislava, Dubai, Mumbai, and Singapore.

Visit www.efma.com.

1 To be considered a ScaleUps, a firm has raised >€1,000,000, has full-time management and business traction.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180517005438/en/

Contacts:

Capgemini press contacts:

Weber Shandwick for Capgemini

Sydney Hess (North America), +1 212-445-8290

SHess@webershandwick.com

or

Gemma Coleman (EMEA), +44 (0) 207 067 0512

gemma.coleman@webershandwick.com

or

Efma press contact:

Anna Quinn, +33 1 47 42 6771

anna.quinn@efma.com