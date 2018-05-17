GCSEN Foundation Is Recognized By Trends Research Institute As A Leading On-Trendpreneur* Educator In May 2018 Trends Journal

KINGSTON, N.Y., May 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Center for Social Entrepreneurship Network Foundation (GCSEN Foundation) appeared in the May 2018 digital issue of the highly regarded Trends Journal, a publication of the Trends Research Institute, Kingston, NY. Trends Journal has over 20,000 subscribers and is owned by celebrity economic forecaster Gerald Celente.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/693137/GCSEN_Mike_Caslin.jpg

For over twenty-five years, Celente has been featured on Fox Business News, the major TV and cable news networks, King World News, the Financial Survival Radio Network and many other prominent media and print outlets, identifying the latest trends in global economics, markets and politics. The GCSEN Foundation is an IRS-approved 501(c-3) higher education not-for-profit organization promoting and facilitating social entrepreneurship around the world.

Highlighting GCSEN's Founder and President Mike Caslin, the Trends Journal feature article entitled "Want to Change the World? There May be Money in It" outlines today's social entrepreneur movement. Social Entrepreneurism (SE) is the practice of starting a business to make money, while simultaneously addressing a social problem. Identifying several new trends in social entrepreneurism, the article, written by Trends contributor Harv Hilowitz, recognizes GCSEN as a leader in the effort to bring innovative SE programs and curricula to colleges and individuals. Caslin says, "It is vital that a new generation of socially conscious business practitioners can emerge, creating with purpose a '4-P Impact' with people, profit, planet and place, make meaning, make money. Move the world a better place."

The Trends Journal piece, found on www.trendsresearch.com notes that "One higher-education innovator, the nonprofit Global Center for Social Entrepreneurship Network (GCSEN Foundation), encourages colleges to offer SE courses and degrees by offering plug and play curricula and support." Founder Mike Caslin said, "Our toolkit emphasizes the 'Four P Impacts', People, Profit, Planet and Place, so students can jump-start into business action. People are starving for SE information, and we're primed to deliver it to colleges and adult learners."

Trends' Gerald Celente identified "On-trendpreneurism*" as a Top Ten Trend for 2017, wherein "On-trend creative professionals will be best positioned to identify high-potential opportunities in a rapidly shifting new-world-order economy, especially in shared-economy ventures; health and well-being initiatives that stress whole, natural health; the needs of the aging; creating quality products, from clothing to arts and crafts, with a distinct local, regional or national identity. On-trendpreneurs will build product and service lines that stress nostalgic authenticity; and investments in community development and housing that serve both millennials' penchant for small space, and seniors who increasingly want to be close to culture, entertainment options and community." An essential quality of being an On-Trendpreneur is spotting and capitalizing on emerging economic trends.

GCSEN Foundation's goal is to transform the lives of 1 million millennials, while assisting in the formulation and launch of 10,000 new social ventures by 2027. The organization's Social Entrepreneur System (SES) Institute's on-line courses, campus-based Meaning Maker Boot Camps, faculty and administrator certifications, and at international academic forums spread the word about the importance of growing the Social Entrepreneurship movement.

Along with appearing in Trends Journal, GCSEN has been featured in numerous print and web-based forums, on social media, and on its GCSEN YouTube and Meaning Makers TV channels. GCSEN President Mike Caslin is the author or co-author of a number of highly regarded books, textbooks and whitepapers on social entrepreneurism, working closely with colleges, businesses and philanthropies promoting the movement.

For its college campus partners, GCSEN offers its innovative, life-changing blended-learning SES Institute program, benefiting colleges with enhanced recruitment and retention rates, and increased student intellectual and practical engagement.

GCSEN also offers its unique programs directly to individual students and adult learners through its on-line Social Venture Internship (SVI) program. SVI facilitates learners' developing their own businesses and social ventures. SVI results in a badged Certification for course completion and LinkedIn use and allows lifelong access to GCSEN's THEOS alumni network. Program completion offers resume building, a GCSEN professional reference and access to business networking opportunities. Contact GCSEN for details on their SES and SVI Programs.

Mike Caslin is a graduate of Babson College's prestigious Fast-Track MBA Program, Olin Graduate School. The Founder and President of GCSEN Foundation, he is currently Professor of Social Entrepreneurship at SUNY New Paltz Business School. Co-founder and Global CEO of NFTE (Network for Teaching Entrepreneurship) from 1988-2008, Caslin is a past faculty member of Babson College, CUNY-Baruch, Marist College School of Business and Manhattanville College, Prof. Caslin has been a featured lecturer and speaker at the Harvard Business School, Stanford Graduate School of Business, Dartmouth Tuck School of Business, and Columbia Univ. Business School Eugene Lang Center for Entrepreneurship, among others. Prof. Caslin has been called in as a Subject Matter Expert for the United Nations, the U.S. Congress and The White House.

