Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase: 17 May 2018 Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume): 117,100 Highest price paid per share (pence): 27.9500 Lowest price paid per share (pence): 27.7000 Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence): 27.8701

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,416,132,896 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,416,132,896 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

17 MAY 2018

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchased Transaction price

(pence per share) Time of transaction Trading venue 4707 27.70 16:28:38 London Stock Exchange 1614 27.75 16:10:37 London Stock Exchange 2721 27.75 16:10:37 London Stock Exchange 4663 27.75 15:57:18 London Stock Exchange 1092 27.80 15:52:22 London Stock Exchange 3371 27.80 15:52:22 London Stock Exchange 449 27.80 15:52:22 London Stock Exchange 394 27.80 15:25:19 London Stock Exchange 2576 27.80 15:25:19 London Stock Exchange 2466 27.80 15:25:19 London Stock Exchange 4938 27.85 15:17:18 London Stock Exchange 369 27.85 15:17:18 London Stock Exchange 3860 27.85 15:16:31 London Stock Exchange 4689 27.90 15:16:09 London Stock Exchange 9512 27.90 15:16:09 London Stock Exchange 4207 27.95 15:05:13 London Stock Exchange 980 27.90 14:44:31 London Stock Exchange 689 27.90 14:27:19 London Stock Exchange 2828 27.90 13:42:57 London Stock Exchange 749 27.90 13:19:19 London Stock Exchange 4378 27.90 13:19:19 London Stock Exchange 24535 27.95 13:14:42 London Stock Exchange 4614 27.95 12:49:12 London Stock Exchange 5050 27.85 12:02:13 London Stock Exchange 4393 27.95 11:39:28 London Stock Exchange 163 27.90 11:07:55 London Stock Exchange 84 27.90 11:07:55 London Stock Exchange 4354 27.90 11:07:55 London Stock Exchange 345 27.80 10:55:49 London Stock Exchange 1815 27.75 10:30:56 London Stock Exchange 2492 27.80 09:28:24 London Stock Exchange 1868 27.80 09:28:24 London Stock Exchange 896 27.80 09:28:24 London Stock Exchange 5239 27.80 08:49:26 London Stock Exchange

-Ends-