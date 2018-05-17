sprite-preloader
PENDRAGON PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

PENDRAGON PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, May 17

Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase:17 May 2018
Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume):117,100
Highest price paid per share (pence):27.9500
Lowest price paid per share (pence):27.7000
Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence):27.8701

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,416,132,896 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,416,132,896 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

17 MAY 2018

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchasedTransaction price
(pence per share)		Time of transactionTrading venue
470727.7016:28:38London Stock Exchange
161427.7516:10:37London Stock Exchange
272127.7516:10:37London Stock Exchange
466327.7515:57:18London Stock Exchange
109227.8015:52:22London Stock Exchange
337127.8015:52:22London Stock Exchange
44927.8015:52:22London Stock Exchange
39427.8015:25:19London Stock Exchange
257627.8015:25:19London Stock Exchange
246627.8015:25:19London Stock Exchange
493827.8515:17:18London Stock Exchange
36927.8515:17:18London Stock Exchange
386027.85 15:16:31London Stock Exchange
468927.9015:16:09London Stock Exchange
951227.9015:16:09London Stock Exchange
420727.9515:05:13London Stock Exchange
98027.9014:44:31London Stock Exchange
68927.9014:27:19London Stock Exchange
282827.9013:42:57London Stock Exchange
74927.9013:19:19London Stock Exchange
437827.9013:19:19London Stock Exchange
2453527.9513:14:42London Stock Exchange
461427.9512:49:12London Stock Exchange
505027.8512:02:13London Stock Exchange
439327.9511:39:28London Stock Exchange
16327.9011:07:55London Stock Exchange
8427.9011:07:55London Stock Exchange
435427.9011:07:55London Stock Exchange
34527.8010:55:49London Stock Exchange
181527.7510:30:56London Stock Exchange
249227.8009:28:24London Stock Exchange
186827.8009:28:24London Stock Exchange
89627.8009:28:24London Stock Exchange
523927.8008:49:26London Stock Exchange

-Ends-


