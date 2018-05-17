Kesko Oyj: Kesko Corporation - Acquisition of own shares on 17 May 2018

KESKO CORPORATION STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 17.05.2018
Kesko Corporation - Acquisition of own shares on 17 May 2018
At Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd:
|Date
|17.05.2018
|Exchange transaction
|Buy
|Share trading code
|KESKOB
|Amount, shares
|25,482 shares
|Average price/share
|49.8907 euros
|Total cost
|1,271,314.82 euros
The company holds a total of 984,328 of its own B shares (KESKOB) including the shares acquired on 17 May 2018.
Detailed information concerning the acquisition is attached to this stock exchange release.
On behalf of Kesko Corporation
DANSKE BANK A/S, FINLAND BRANCH
Jonathan Nyberg Antti Väliaho
Further information is available from Heikki Ala-Seppälä, Group Treasurer, tel. +358 105 322 528.
