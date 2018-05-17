Specimen Validity Testing Market Worth 1.49 Billion USD by 2023

PUNE, India, May 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a new market research report "Specimen Validity Testing Market by Product (Reagent, Controls, Assay Kits, Disposables), Type (Laboratory, POC Testing), End User (Workplace, Drug Screening, Pain Management, Drug Rehabilitation Centers) - Global Forecast to 2023", published by MarketsandMarkets, the market is expected to reach USD 1.49 Billion by 2023 from USD 1.10 Billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 6.3%. Growth in the drug & alcohol treatment and increase in workplace drug testing are the factors driving the growth of the Specimen Validity Testing Market.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg )



Browse 89 market data Tables and 32 Figures spread through 121 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Specimen Validity Testing Market"

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/specimen-validity-testing-market-147024121.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report

Reagents, calibrators, and controls are expected to dominate the specimen validity testing products market in 2018.

Based on product, the Specimen Validity Testing Market is segmented into reagents, calibrators, and controls; assay kits; and disposables. In 2018, the reagents, calibrators, and controls segment is expected to dominate the market. The growth of this product segment is primarily attributed to the repeated purchase of these products.

Based type, the rapid/POC testing segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on type, the Specimen Validity Testing Market is segmented into laboratory testing and rapid/POC testing. In 2018, the laboratory testing segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market. However, the rapid/POC testing segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth can be attributed to the instant results, detection of multiple drugs at once, and recurrent & repetitive usage of rapid/POC drug testing products.

Ask for PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=147024121

North America to dominate the Specimen Validity Testing Market in 2018

In 2018, North America is expected to dominate the market followed by Europe. The large share of this region is attributed to factors such as growing consumption of illicit drugs, the presence of stringent laws mandating drug screening, availability of government funding (to help curb drug abuse), and the presence of key players in the region.

While the Specimen Validity Testing Market represents significant growth opportunities, market growth may be hindered due to the emergence of alternative drug screening tests. The Specimen Validity Testing Market is marked by the presence of several big and small players. Prominent players offering specimen validity testing products include Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Sciteck, Inc. (US), American Bio Medica Corporation (ABMC), Alere [now a part of Abbott (US)], Express Diagnostics Int'l, Inc. (US), and Premier Biotech, Inc. (US). While, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LabCorp) (US), Quest Diagnostics (US), Alere Toxicology (Alere) (US), ACM Global Laboratories (US), Clinical Reference Laboratory (CRL) (US), SureHire (Canada), and CannAmm (Canada) are some of the leading service providers.

Know more about the Specimen Validity Testing Market:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/specimen-validity-testing-market-147024121.html

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 5000 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.



Contact:

Mr. Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Connect with us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets