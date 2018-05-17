Regulatory News:
Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LN:PSH) (NA:PSH) today released its quarterly letter to shareholders. The letter may be found on the PSH website: https://www.pershingsquareholdings.com/company-reports/letters-to-shareholders/.
About Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd.
Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LN:PSH) (NA:PSH) is an investment holding company structured as a closed ended fund that makes concentrated investments principally in North American companies.
