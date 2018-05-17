Regulatory News:

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LN:PSH) (NA:PSH) today released its quarterly letter to shareholders. The letter may be found on the PSH website: https://www.pershingsquareholdings.com/company-reports/letters-to-shareholders/.

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact us.

Kind regards,

Pershing Square Investor Relations

ir@persq.com

About Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd.

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LN:PSH) (NA:PSH) is an investment holding company structured as a closed ended fund that makes concentrated investments principally in North American companies.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180517006124/en/

Contacts:

MEDIA CONTACT

Maitland

Seda Ambartsumian/Sam Turvey, +44 20 7379 5151

Media-pershingsquareholdings@maitland.co.uk