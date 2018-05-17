GKN PLC - Treasury Stock

GKN plc

Transfer of Treasury Shares

GKN plc (the "Company") announces that on 17 May 2018, a total of 110,000 ordinary shares of 10p each were transferred out of treasury to the GKN Employees' Share Ownership Plan Trust (the "Trust").

The shares in the Trust will be used to satisfy outstanding awards under the GKN plc 2017 Sharesave Plan ("SAYE") for valid exercise instructions received after 11 May 2018.

Following the above transfer of treasury shares, the Company holds 1,270,696 ordinary shares in treasury (such shares will be used to satisfy valid SAYE exercise instructions received on or prior to 11 May 2018 and due to take place on 18 May 2018).

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) is 1,724,832,934.

Details of the issuer:

Name GKN plc

LEI: 213800QNZ22GS95OSW84

Classification of Regulation Information:

3.1 Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a member state