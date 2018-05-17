Technavio analysts have forecasted the global GIS market to grow at a CAGR of more than 10% during the forecast period, 2018-2022, according to their latest market research report.

The increasing use of GIS solutions for soil and water management is one of the major trends that is being observed in the market. GIS solutions are widely used for soil and water management. These solutions help in mapping water resources for agricultural and conservation purposes. They aid in creating agricultural water rights and tracking water right transactions. The big data and analytics wing of a major vendor is planning to create GIS solutions for monitoring and managing the water supply in India. This vendor will work in close association with the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board using a center-based solution that was created and tested in a software lab in India. The setup has a real-time view of flow meters throughout the city. These flow meters will assess the key performance indicators such as the flow rate, total flow in 24 hours, and the average total flow in a week and its location.

In this report, Technavio market research analysts highlight the integration of BIM and GIS as a key factor contributing to the growth of the global GIS market:

Integration of BIM and GIS

One of the major factors, which is driving the global GIS market is the increasing integration of GIS solutions with building information modeling (BIM). BIM has certain levels of implementation. In the primary level, BIM software is used with a GIS for organizing and standardizing 2D and 3D design data. In the secondary level of BIM implementation, GIS and BIM software work along to integrate 3D computer-aided design (CAD) in construction works. A GIS adds value to BIM by visualizing and analyzing the data regarding buildings and the surrounding features such as environmental and demographic information. BIM data and workflows include information regarding sensors and the placement of devices in IoT-connected networks.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio forenterprise application, "Location-based services by GIS providers help absorb huge volumes of data from stationary and moving devices and support to perform real-time spatial analytics and derive useful geographic insights from it. The 3D models present in the software help integrate GIS data with 3D modeling and designing data, which is very useful in construction works. Owing to the advantages associated with the integration of BIM with GIS solutions, the demand for GIS solutions is expected to increase during the forecast period."

Global GIS market segmentation

This research report segments the global GIS market into the following products (software, data, and services), end-users (government, natural resources, utilities, military, and telecommunications), and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA). It provides a thorough analysis of the key factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Among the three products, the software segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for over 51% of the market. The market share of this segment will decrease by 1.3% through 2022. But, this segment will dominate the market throughout the period 2018-2022.

The Americas dominated the global GIS market in 2017 by accounting for a market share of almost 44%. It was followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. The Americas is anticipated to post steady growth during the forecast period.

