Ferratum Oyj successfully places EUR 100 million senior unsecured bonds

Helsinki, 17 May 2018 - Ferratum Oyj (ISIN: FI4000106299, WKN: A1W9NS) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH (a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company) has successfully placed EUR 100 million of senior unsecured bonds, following a European bookbuilding process. The proceeds from the issue will be used to refinance EUR 45 million of bonds maturing in October 2018 and the additional funds raised shall be used for further business growth. The new senior unsecured bonds have a coupon of 3 months Euribor plus 5.50 per cent p.a. and a tenor of four years. The settlement of the new bonds is expected to take place on 25 May 2018. The bonds will be listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, Frankfurt Stock Exchange Open Market and Frankfurt Stock Exchange Prime Standard (best effort basis) with ISIN: SE0011167972.

"We are very pleased with the interest and support that we have received from investors, both existing and many new across Europe. This bond issue enables us to continue pursuing our growth ambitions as well as further decreasing our funding costs", says Dr. Clemens Krause, CFO.

Pareto Securities AB acted as Global Coordinator and Sole Bookrunner for the bond issue, with ICF Bank AG and equinet Bank AG acting as Joint Lead Managers.

About Ferratum Group: Ferratum Group is an international provider of mobile banking and digital consumer and small business loans, distributed and managed by mobile devices. Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Ferratum has expanded rapidly to operate in 25 countries across Europe, Africa, South and North America and the Asia-Pacific region. As a pioneer in digital and mobile financial services technology, Ferratum is at the forefront of the digital banking revolution. Ferratum's mobile bank, launched in 2016, is an innovative mobile banking platform offering a range of banking services, including real time digital payments and transfers, within a single app. It is currently available in five European markets. Led by its founder, Jorma Jokela, Ferratum has approximately 1.9 million active and former customers who have an account or have been granted one or more loans in the past (as at 31 December 2017), of which over 780,000 customers have an open Mobile Bank account or an active loan balance in the last 12 months.

Contacts:
Ferratum Group
Dr. Clemens Krause, CFO
T: +49 30 88715308
E: clemens.krause@ferratum.com

Paul Wasastjerna
Head of Investor Relations
T: +358 40 7248247
E: paul.wasastjerna@ferratum.com

UK / European media enquiries:
Smithfield, A Daniel J Edelman Company
Alex Simmons | Brett Jacobs
T: +44 20 3047 2543 | +44 20 3047 2537
E: asimmons@smithfieldgroup.com
E: bjacobs@smithfieldgroup.com

