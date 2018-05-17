Aviation Week Network's ap&m Europe Summit & Exhibition May 29-31, London

NEW YORK, May 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A global audience of commercial aviation aftermarket decision makers will meet in London May 29-31 for Aviation Week Network's (http://www.aviationweek.com/) ap&m Europe, the leading airline purchasing & maintenance event since 2003.

The ap&m summit takes place on May 29 at the Hilton Olympia London (http://www3.hilton.com/en/hotels/united-kingdom/hilton-london-olympia-LHROLHN/index.html), gathering over 100 attendees to network and discuss a range of MRO topics. Led by senior decision makers from airlines, OEMs, MROs and industry organizations, the summit offers a combined knowledge-sharing and networking opportunity.

Annual MRO demand value is set to rise to $111.8 billion in 2027 - up from $90.2 billion this year - a 2.4% CAGR or an increase of 24% over 10-years according to Aviation Week Network, Intelligence & Data Services' Fleet & MRO Forecast. Total MRO demand worldwide during the next 10 years is projected at more than $1 trillion - the first time a decade's projection has exceeded this lofty hallmark.

The exhibition, taking place May 30-31 at Olympia London, will attract more than 4,000 attendees, and will include more than 200 suppliers offering a wide range of aftermarket products and services including MRO service providers, OEM providers, parts manufacturers and distributors, supply chain and logistics and many more.

Meet the Buyers, the event's signature networking platform, matches buyers and suppliers to take part in a 4 hour speed networking session. Returning from last year is Nick van Meteren, Logistics Manager, Corendon Dutch Airlines, who said, "Meet the Buyers gives you excellent opportunities to meet new vendors. Combining Meet the Buyers with the summit gives a new insight into the world of purchasing and procurement."

"Each year aviation decision makers and buyers gather in London for ap&m, resulting in new customer acquisitions, sales and new business relationships," said Lydia Janow, Managing Director/Events & Tradeshows, Aviation Week Network. "The mood is set for big business as growth in the commercial aviation aftermarket shows no signs of slowing down."

Bolloré Logistics (http://www.bollore-logistics.com/) is serving as the Platinum Sponsor with Aerfin (http://www.aerfin.com/), Bombardier MRO (http://www.mro.aero.bombardier.com/), Fokker (http://www.gkn.com/) and TP Aerospace (http://www.tpaerospace.com/) serving as Gold Sponsors. The Silver Sponsor is Embraer (http://www.embraer.com/) and Bronze sponsors are AAR (http://www.aarcorp.com/), Heico (http://www.heico.com/), Orolia (http://www.orolia.com/), Satair (http://www.satair.com/), and Werner Aero Services (http://www.werneraero.com/). The summit and exhibition is supported by Aviation Suppliers Association (http://www.aviationsuppliers.org/) and British Aviation Group (http://www.britishaviationgroup.co.uk/).

