17.05.2018
PR Newswire

Notification of Share Purchase Transaction by Millicom CEO

LUXEMBOURG, May 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Millicom International Cellular S.A. ("Millicom") announced today that its Chief Executive Officer, Mauricio Ramos, purchased 15,400 shares of the company in the open market at an average price of SEK551($63.20) per share. Mr. Ramos now holds 122,310 Millicom shares.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/millicom-international-cellular/r/notification-of-share-purchase-transaction-by-millicom-ceo,c2523760

The following files are available for download:

http://mb.cision.com/Main/950/2523760/843501.pdf

CONTACT:
Press:
Vivian Kobeh, Corporate Communications Director
+1 305 476 7352 / +1 305 302 2858
press@millicom.com

Investors:
Michel Morin, VP Investor Relations
+352 277 59094
investors@millicom.com
Mauricio Pinzon, Investor Relations Manager
Tel: +44 20 3249 2460
investors@millicom.com


