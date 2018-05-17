Technavio projects the global airport passenger steps marketto post a CAGR of close to 5% during the forecast period. The expansion and construction of airports globally is a key driver, which is expected to impact market growth.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180517006289/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global airport passenger steps market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The substantial rise in passenger traffic has led to an increase in demand for additional aircraft, expansion of existing terminals, development of new airports, and consequential procurement of passenger steps to manage the growing aircraft fleets and their respective passenger handling systems. Large funds are being invested by fast-growing regions of APAC, the Middle-East, and Africa to meet this demand. Advancements in technology and the need for modern services are the other drivers propelling the global airport passenger steps market.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Save more with Technavio. Buy2 reports and get the third for FREEView all Technavio's current offers

In this report, Technavio highlights the demand for agile airport infrastructure as one of the key trends to drive global airport passenger steps market:

Demand for agile airport infrastructure

Passenger handling operations are becoming increasingly customer-centric in their approach to growing air passenger traffic and flight destinations. Service management of the existing airports is striving to streamline passenger boarding and reduce the turnaround time of aircraft. Although most turnaround processes depend on ground handling operations, passenger boarding depends entirely on the passenger's willingness to follow the boarding procedures. Thus, managing an agile or flexible infrastructure that can channel passengers to their respective flight boarding within an optimal time is imperative. Infrastructure is vital for both terminal and airside operations.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for commercial aviation research, "A major aspect of agile airports is the common infrastructure which will be driven by common requirements and will feature technology convergence. It will aim at reducing costs, minimizing complexities, and maximizing flexibility. This includes common passive infrastructure, common wireless local area network infrastructure, and common mobile and radio infrastructure."

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Market segmentation and analysis through 2022

This market research report segments the global airport passenger steps market based on product type (towable and self-propelled) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

In 2017, EMEA dominated the market with a share of more than 38%, followed by APAC and the Americas. However, APAC is also the only region, which is expected to witness an increase in its market share over the forecast period.

Save big with Technavio this May! Find out what companies are venturing in to beat the heat this summer! Technavio indulges you with a massive 20% OFF on all non-alcoholic beverages reports for the entire month. OR Technavio honors the achievements and efforts of Motherhood this Mother's Day by offering a whopping 30% OFF on all cosmetics and toiletry reports. Offer valid from 7th May for a limited period.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180517006289/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com