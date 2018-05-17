The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 5, 2018

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 17, 2018 / The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) who purchased shares between April 8, 2013 and July 17, 2017 . The action, which was filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, alleges that the Company violated federal securities laws.

In particular, the complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that (1) Ericsson prematurely recognized revenues and improperly delayed the recognition of costs related to services contracts; and (2) as a result of the foregoing, Ericsson materially overstated its revenues, margins, and profits during the Class Period. On July 18, 2017, Ericsson reported disappointing results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2017 and announced that it had identified 42 contracts to be transformed, exited or renegotiated. On this news, shares of Ericsson fell from a close of $7.28 per share on July 17, 2017, to a close of $6.07 per share on July 18, 2017.

Shareholders have until June 5, 2018 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery does not require that you serve as lead plaintiff. You may choose to be an absent class member.

If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Joseph Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-c/telefonaktiebolaget-lm-ericsson?wire=1.

Joseph Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Joseph Klein, Esq.

Empire State Building

350 Fifth Avenue

59th Floor

New York, NY 10118

Telephone: (212) 616-4899

Fax: (347) 558-9665

www.kleinstocklaw.com

SOURCE: The Klein Law Firm