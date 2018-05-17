Technavio projects the global MEMS inkjet heads marketto post a CAGR of close to 2% during the forecast period, 2018-2022. The growth momentum of the market is expected to decelerate with a gradual decline in the year-on-year growth. However, increased demand for multifunction printers (MFPs) is a key driver, which is expected to positively impact market growth.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180517006309/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global MEMS inkjet heads market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

An MFP incorporates the functionality of multiple devices such as printers, photocopiers, fax machines, and scanners with additional features such as network document storage (with security), authentication of network user's credentials, ability to run custom software (manufacturers often supply a software development kit), advanced network scan destinations (FTP, WebDAV, e-mail, SMB, and NFS stores), and encryption for data transmission. These features allow organizations to store and access their documents on the network at reduced costs. It also helps organizations to generate a smaller carbon footprint by saving on electricity consumption.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Save more with Technavio. Buy2 reports and get the third for FREEView all Technavio's current offers

In this report, Technavio highlights the growing demand for digital printing as one of the key emerging trends to drive the global MEMS inkjet heads market:

Growing demand for digital printing

The replacement of traditional printing methods with digital printing has contributed to the global MEMS inkjet heads market to a certain extent. The only major difference between digital printing and traditional printing methods, such as lithography, flexography, gravure, or letterpress, is the need to replace printing plates. Unlike traditional printing, digital printing does not require replacement of printing plates. This results in quicker turnaround time and reduces the overall cost of printing. Digital printing also provides customers, especially publishers, with more flexibility, greater inventory turnover, and higher profitability.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for embedded systems research, "In 2017, digital printing accounted for 15% share of the total page output volume, which is expected to increase to over 40% by the end of the forecast period. The fastest growing application of digital printing during the forecast period will be photobook printing, which includes printing of memory books and calendars."

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Market segmentation and analysis through 2022

This market research report segments the global MEMS inkjet heads market based on end-user (commercial and industrial, and consumer), by technology (thermal inkjet heads and piezo inkjet heads) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The commercial and industrial sector held close to 67% share of the market in 2017. With 3D printing technology gaining traction in the manufacturing industry, the demand for printers will be high from this sector.

In 2017, the global MEMS inkjet heads market was led by the Americas which accounted for more than 37% of the market share, followed by APAC and EMEA. The market share of APAC is expected to increase by more than 2% over the forecast period due to improving economic conditions and growing industrial momentum.

Save big with Technavio this May! Find out what companies are venturing in to beat the heat this summer! Technavio indulges you with a massive 20% OFF on all non-alcoholic beverages reports for the entire month. OR Technavio honors the achievements and efforts of Motherhood this Mother's Day by offering a whopping 30% OFF on all cosmetics and toiletry reports. Offer valid from 7th May for a limited period.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180517006309/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com