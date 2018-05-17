Regulatory News:

From the start of trading on Monday May 21, the listed share will be referenced as LUMIBIRD, with the ticker "LBIRD".

COMBINED GENERAL MEETING ON MAY 17, 2018: REPORT AND VOTING RESULTS

QUANTEL (Paris:QUA) held a Combined General Meeting for its shareholders on May 17, 2018 in Les Ulis, France, chaired by Mr Marc Le Flohic, Chairman and CEO.

On the date of the General Meeting, there were 15,765,477 shares with voting rights and a total of 16,709,263 voting rights.

For this General Meeting, the 26 shareholders who were present, represented or voted by post held a combined total of 10,992,770 shares (69.72% of the capital) and 11,751,206 voting rights (70.32% of the voting rights).

All the ordinary and extraordinary resolutions recommended by the Board of Directors were adopted, including:

The change of the corporate name to LUMIBIRD;

The ratification of the transfer of the registered office to 2 rue Paul Sabatier, 22300 Lannion, France.

Next date: 2018 first-half revenues on July 27, 2018 (before start of trading)

LUMIBIRD is one of the world's leading specialists in lasers. With 50 years of experience and a mastering of solid state laser, laser diodes and fiber laser technologies, the Group designs, manufactures and markets high performance lasers for scientific (laboratories and universities), industrial (manufacturing, defense, new technologies) and medical (ophthalmology) markets.

Born from the combination of Keopsys Group with Quantel in October 2017, LUMIBIRD has more than 400 employees and over €85 million of revenues (pro forma 2017) and is present in France, the US and Japan.

LUMIBIRD shares are listed on the Euronext Paris C Compartment. FR0000038242 LBIRD www.lumibird.com

Voting results

Resolution For

(% of voting rights) Against abstained

(% of voting rights) Ordinary general meeting 1st resolution (Approval of the annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2017) 100 0 2nd resolution (Allocation of income for 2017) 100 0 3rd resolution (Approval of the consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2017) 100 0 4th resolution (Setting of the amount of attendance fees for the year) 100 0 5th resolution (Approval of the items of compensation for 2017 for Mr Marc Le Flohic, Chairman and CEO) 96.84 3.16 6th resolution (Approval of the items of compensation for 2017 for Mr Laurent Schneider-Maunoury, General Manager until February 14, 2017 100 0 7th resolution (Approval of the compensation principles and criteria for 2018 96.84 3.16 8th resolution (Share buyback program) 96.84 3.16 9th resolution (Ratification of the transfer of the registered office) 100 0 10th resolution (Appointment of a new incumbent statutory auditor) 100 0 11th resolution (Non-reappointment of a deputy statutory auditor) 100 0 12th resolution (Powers) 100 0 Extraordinary general meeting 13th resolution (Authorization to increase the capital with preferential subscription rights waived for categories of people in accordance with Article L.225-138 of the French commercial code) 86.35 13.65 14th resolution (Authorization to increase the capital through the creation of ordinary shares, with preferential subscription rights waived for employees who are part of a company savings scheme) 99.30 0.70 15th resolution (Change of corporate name and corresponding amendment of Article 3 of the bylaws 100 0 16th resolution (Powers) 100 0

