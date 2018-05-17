The "Switzerland Mobile Remittance and Domestic P2P Transfer Business and Investment Opportunities Databook Market Size and Forecast (2016-2025), Retail Spend, Consumer Attitude Behaviour, Market Risk" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a data-centric analysis of mobile P2P market dynamics to help companies understand business and investment opportunities along with risks.

Report Scope

Market Data and Insights: It details market opportunities across market segments in mobile P2P industry for the period 2016-2025 and identifies potential opportunities and risks. It also covers market size and forecast on mobile payment user base and other drivers. Market estimates and forecasts assess overall mobile payment industry on three essential KPIs mobile payment transaction value, volume and average transaction value.

Mobile Person-to-Person (P2P) Transfer Segments: Domestic and international remittances

Consumer Spend Segments: Age, Income, Gender

Retail spend categories: Food and Grocery, Health Beauty, Apparel and Footwear, Books/Music/Video, Consumer Electronics, Pharmacy and Wellness, Restaurants Bars, Toys, Kids Babies, Media and Entertainment, Services

Key Topics Covered:

1 About this Report

2 Switzerland Mobile Payment Industry Attractiveness

2.1 Mobile Payment Industry Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics

2.2 Mobile Payment Market Share by Application Emerging Avenues and Future Growth Prospects

2.3 Analysis of Mobile Payment User Base

3 Mobile P2P Transfer Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics, 2016-2025

3.1 P2P Transfer Market Size and Forecast, 2016-2025

3.2 Domestic P2P Transfer Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025

3.3 International Remittance Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025

4 Switzerland Mobile Payment Analysis of Consumer Attitude and Behaviour

4.1 Mobile Payment Spend Analysis by Age Group

4.2 Mobile Payment Transaction Value and Volume Analysis by Income Group

4.3 Mobile Payment Transaction Value Analysis by Gender

4.4 Spend Analysis by Retail Categories, Value

