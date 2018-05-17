Oncolix Inc.: Oncolix, Inc. to Present at the 8Th Annual LD Micro Invitational

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 17, 2018 / Oncolix, Inc. (OTCQB: ONCX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on women's cancers, today announced that it will be presenting at the 8th annual LD Micro Invitational on Monday, June 4 at 9:30 AM, PST / 12:30 PM EST. Michael T. Redman, CEO, will be giving the presentation and meeting with investors.

"Oncolix looks forward to attending its third LD Micro event," stated Michael T. Redman, CEO of Oncolix. "As a result of past participation, Oncolix secured new investors and further built new key relationships."

"The event is slated to be our largest Invitational to date," stated Chris Lahiji, President of LD Micro. "When the fires caused the cancellation of our Main Event back in December, we vowed to come back even stronger. This event showcases our firm's ability to attract the most unique and exciting names in micro-cap."



The conference will be held at the Luxe Sunset Bel Air Hotel, will feature 230 companies in the small-cap / micro-cap space, and will be attended by over 1,000 individuals.

View Oncolix profile here: http://www.oncolixbio.com

Profiles powered by LD Micro - News Compliments of Accesswire

About ONCOLIX

Oncolix became a public company in August 2017. The Company is working on ProlantaTM, a novel drug that has a novel mechanism of action (autophagy). Prolanta has the potential to work in all gynecological cancers and breast cancer. The Company is currently conducting a Phase 1 dose-escalation trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer. The Company is seeking additional capital to expand the use of Prolanta in other cancers and to acquire new cancer assets.

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space. The firm hosts several influential conferences annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event).

In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD will continue to provide valuable tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and micro-cap universe.



For those interested in attending, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com for more information.

Contact:

Name: Michael T. Redman

Phone: 281-402-3167

Address: 14405 Walters Rd., Suite 780, Houston, TX 77014

Email: mredman@oncolixbio.com

SOURCE: Oncolix, Inc.