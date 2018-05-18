GlobalTrade Corporation (GTC) has announced today that Siemens Financial Services (SFS) has selected its @GlobalTrade Multi-bank Trade Finance Platform for management of its export documentary credits. The platform will be initially rolled out in Germany and thereafter expanded to Siemens entities globally. The system will electronically aggregate all incoming documentary credits in a global database, facilitate review and approval, assist in preparation of compliant documents and enable faster presentation of documents electronically to advising and issuing banks.

Gerhard Heubeck, Head of Trade Finance Advisory at Siemens Financial Services, reasons the need for the new system implementation as follows: "After many years of using one of the first standard IT systems available for export documentary credits, the time has come to find a successor tool capable to meet the new requirements such as multi-client capability, processing of new SWIFT message formats, global accessibility, and state-of-the-art technology that fulfills customer expectations and high-level cybersecurity demands."

"SFS has conducted a very meticulous RFP process looking at vendors that could support its global trade finance process," said Jacob Katsman, GTC's CEO. "We are very glad that GTC was selected as a partner for SFS and we look forward to collaborating with Siemens on other projects that would help advance the world of trade finance."

About Siemens Financial Services

For further information on Siemens Financial Services please refer to: www.siemens.com/finance

About GTC

GlobalTrade Corporation (GTC) is a software developer and application service provider whose product solutions improve the world of trade finance and trade services. The @GlobalTrade systems help buyers, sellers, traders, and financial institutions communicate faster and more efficiently while reducing risk and improving monitoring and control. Their customers include both business enterprises that need consolidated access to multiple banks as well as financial institutions that require supply chain finance solutions to meet their clients' needs. @GlobalTrade is a registered trademark of GlobalTrade Corporation. For more information please visit www.globaltradecorp.com

