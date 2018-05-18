24th Edition of Malaysia's Largest Machine Tools and Automation Exhibition Set to Break Participation Records This May

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, May 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The 24th edition of METALTECH, organised and newly acquired by UBM plc, Malaysia's largest event dedicated to metalworking and machine tools, alongside the leading Automation and Technology Exhibition, AUTOMEX, is set to break records with its largest ever exhibition this year, featuring over 35,000 sqm of floor space hosting 2,000 exhibiting companies covering everything from machine tools and sheetmetal technology to measurement technologies and much more.

METALTECH 2018 will give an estimated 20,000+ visitors access to products and technologies from over 2,000 participating companies. Visitors will gain the full industry experience inclusive of business-matching making programs, industry seminars, and a gamut of live demonstrations from 23-26 May at the Putra World Trade Centre (PWTC) in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Meanwhile, a comprehensive slate of seminars will cover innovations ranging from Industry 4.0 and Artificial Intelligence to collaborative robotics and all phases of smart automation. One highly anticipated session is the Augmented Reality/Virtual Reality Experience Day presented by Fraunhofer IEM from the Media and Game Innovation Centre of Excellence (MaGICX). The session will depict live demonstrations of the industrial use of augmented and virtual reality in manufacturing processes, and promises to be an exciting avenue for knowledge expansion.

Much hype also revolves around some of the more innovative products expected to feature at METALTECH. Highlights include the HAAS VF-2SS laser cutter by Haas Factory Outlet (A Division of Robo CNC Sdn Bhd), which cuts so efficiently that it turns steel into butter, Iwatani Malaysia's MOTOMAN Arc Welding Robot, Akyapak Makina's AHS plate rolling machines and many more.

Also in the limelight is METALTECH's first ever live manufacturing process demonstrations entitled 'End-to-End Solutions in Smartphone Manufacturing Processes' and 'Innovative Robotics Display and Demonstration'. The former will be held at Hall 4 of METALTECH and highlights how Precision Engineering, Collaborative Robots, and Artificial Intelligence (AI) are enabling breakthroughs in smartphone manufacturing, while the latter will be held at Hall 6 of AUTOMEX and includes the latest automated and collaborative robotic technologies from top Asian companies.

Not to be missed are the showcases of METALTECH's main sponsors, including Platinum sponsor Taiwan Excellence, a globally recognised certification body who is expected to exhibit and demonstrate a variety of award-winning products and manufacturing innovations at its National Pavilion.

Meanwhile, Diamond Sponsor Malaysian Industrial Development Finance (MIDF), the national finance body supporting the technological advancement of manufacturers, and Gold Sponsor Monitor ERP System, specialists in user-friendly and cost-effective Enterprise Resource Planning.

"Even now in its 24th edition, METALTECH continues to draw great excitement and anticipation from our exhibitors, speakers and visitors alike. As always, we have tried to add as many new features and conveniences for our guests while building upon established activities and services to ensure everyone enjoys a first class business-efficient experience" said Mr. M Gandhi, Group Managing Director ASEAN Business and Vice President of UBM Asia.

In addition, METALTECH will this year offer onsite business match-making programmes, expanded parking facilities, shuttle services, and a tie-up with "GRAB" to provide rider discounts throughout the event.

METALTECH 2018 is once again proud to acknowledge the endorsement of various government agencies, including the Ministry of International Trade and Industry (MITI), the Malaysian External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE) as well as the Ministry of Science and Technology (MOSTI).

For more information about METALTECH and AUTOMEX 2018, including download of official visitor show guides, please visit www.metaltech.com.my and www.automex.com.my.

