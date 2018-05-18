COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

18 MAY 2018

APPOINTMENT TO THE SENIOR EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE

Richemont, the Swiss luxury goods group, announces Mr Eric Vallat has been appointed to the newly created role of Head of Fashion & Accessories Maisons and will join the Group's Senior Executive Committee, effective 1 June 2018.

Mr Eric Vallat will report to Mr Jérôme Lambert, Chief Operating Officer.

A graduate from the HEC business school (France), Mr Vallat brings over 20 years of managerial experience across Louis Vuitton Europe, Christian Dior Couture Japan, Bonpoint and J.M. Weston and, since 2014, Rémy Martin as CEO. In his latest position, Mr Vallat was also a member of the Rémy Cointreau Group's Executive Committee and, since 2016, chairman of Mount Gay Rum.

About Richemont

Richemont owns a portfolio of leading international 'Maisons' which are recognised for their distinctive heritage, craftsmanship and creativity. The Group operates in three segments: Jewellery Maisons, being Cartier, Van Cleef & Arpels and Giampiero Bodino; Specialist Watchmakers, being A. Lange & Söhne, Baume & Mercier, IWC Schaffhausen, Jaeger-LeCoultre, Officine Panerai, Piaget, Roger Dubuis and Vacheron Constantin; and Other, including Alfred Dunhill, Azzedine Alaïa, Chloé, Lancel, Montblanc and Peter Millar as well as watch component manufacturing activities.

For the financial year ended 31 March 2018, Richemont reported sales of € 10 979 million, operating profit of € 1 844 million and profit for the year of € 1 221 million.

Richemont 'A' shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange, Richemont's primary listing, and are included in the Swiss Market Index ('SMI') of leading stocks. Richemont South African Depository Receipts are listed in Johannesburg, Richemont's secondary listing.

