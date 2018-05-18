Lindab International AB (publ): Lindab appointes new CFO

Lindab has today appointed Malin Samuelsson as new CFO for Lindab Group. Malin has a long and solid background from successful international businesses. Malin most recently served as VP Financial Planning for Vestas Group and before that as CFO Vestas Northern Europe. Malin has held several positions in Vestas since 2008. Malin also has experience from Astra Zeneca and Svalöf Weibull.

Malin is 46 years old and has a Master of Science in Economics and Business Administration. She will begin her employment by September 2018 at latest.

"We are very pleased to present Malin Samuelsson as new CFO. She will strengthen Lindab's executive management through her extensive experience and skills, and through her stable leadership," says Lindab's incoming CEO, Ola Ringdahl, in a comment.

End

__________________





This information is information that Lindab International AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Market Act. The information was submitted for publication at 07:40 CEST on 18 May 2018.

For additional information, please contact:

Fredrik von Oelreich, acting President and CEO

Email: fredrik.vonoelreich@lindab.com (mailto:fredrik.vonoelreich@lindab.com)

Phone: +46 (0) 431 85424

Fredrik Liedholm, EVP Director Legal, M&A and HR

Email: fredrik.liedholm@lindab.com

Mobile: +46 (0)72 38 85742

Lindab in brief:

Lindab develops, manufactures, markets and distributes products and system solutions for simplified construction and improved indoor climate. The products are characterised by their high quality, ease of assembly, energy efficiency, consideration towards the environment, and are delivered with high levels of service. Altogether, this increases customer value.

The Group had sales of SEK 8,242 m in 2017 and is established in 32 countries with approximately 5,100 employees. The main market is non-residential construction, which accounts for 80 percent of sales, while residential accounts for 20 percent of sales. During 2017, the Nordic market accounted for 46 percent, Western Europe for 33 percent, CEE/CIS (Central and Eastern Europe plus other former Soviet states) for 18 percent and Other markets for 3 percent of total sales.

The share is listed on the Nasdaq OMX Nordic Exchange, Stockholm List, Mid Cap, under the ticker symbol LIAB.

Press Release as PDF (http://hugin.info/1122/R/2193655/849679.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Lindab International AB via Globenewswire

