RoodMicrotec N.V.: RoodMicrotec successfully concludes this year's Annual General Meeting

Zwolle - 18th May 2018

RoodMicrotec N.V., the leading independent company for semiconductors supply and quality services successfully held its Annual General Meeting in Amsterdam on 17 May 2018. The 17 shareholders present were able to look back on a successful financial year in 2017, a year that was defined by significant increase in sales revenues. The management team reported on activity in 2017 and planned activities in 2018.

The presentation of the Annual General Meeting is now available on the company website.

About RoodMicrotec

With more than 45 years' experience as an independent value-added service provider in the area of micro and optoelectronics, RoodMicrotec offers Fabless Companies, OEMs and other companies a one-stop shop proposition. With its powerful solutions RoodMicrotec has built up a strong position in Europe.

Our services comply with the industrial and quality requirements of the high reliability/space, automotive, telecommunications, healthcare, industrial and electronics sectors.

Our integrated quality management system is based on international DIN EN ISO 9001:2015 standards. In addition, our quality management is broadly consistent with the Automotive Specification ISO/TS 16949. The company also has an accredited laboratory for test activities and qualification to the ISO/IEC 17025 standard.

Its value-added services include (eXtended) supply chain management and total manufacturing solutions with partners, failure & technology analysis, qualification & burn-in, test & product engineering, production test (including device programming and end-of-line service), ESD/ESDFOS assessment & training and quality & reliability consulting.

RoodMicrotec has branches in Germany (Dresden, Nördlingen, Stuttgart), United Kingdom (Bath) and the Netherlands (Zwolle).

For more information visit https://www.roodmicrotec.com (https://www.roodmicrotec.com)

Further information

Martin Sallenhag - CEO, Reinhard Pusch - COO, Arvid Ladega - CFO

Telephone: +31 38 4215216 Email: investor-relations@roodmicrotec.com (mailto:investor-relations@roodmicrotec.com) Web: www.roodmicrotec.com (http://www.roodmicrotec.com)

This press release is published in English, Dutch and German. In case of conflict between these versions the English version shall prevail.

This communication contains information that qualifies as inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.The company's managing director and CEO Martin Sallenhag, is responsible for arranging for the release of this document on behalf of RoodMicrotec.

GSM Presenation (http://hugin.info/130789/R/2193879/849781.pdf)



