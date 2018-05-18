Awards promote 'Empowering Sustainability Resilience', honouring leadership, foresight and strategic innovation in protecting the global workforce

The winners of the 2018 Duty of Care Awards were announced at a gala event in Chicago on Thursday, 17 May. Hosted by the International SOS Foundation, the awards took place following the Duty of Care Summit. Under this year's theme of 'Empowering Sustainability and Resilience' the awards honour organisations and individuals making a significant contribution to protecting their people while travelling or working remotely. Judges reviewed entries representing 59 industries1 across 42 countries2

2018 Duty of Care Award winners have been announced in the following categories:

Innovation, Aviation, Education, Sustainability, Thought Leadership, Resilient Care, Communication, Remote Healthcare, Ambassador of Duty of Care (individual).

"Employees are the core asset of any business and ensuring their safety and wellbeing should be a critical component of a company's duty of care," said Ed Clancy, Executive Vice President, Chubb Group, Global Accident Health and Life. "Organisations are increasingly realizing the value of how Duty of Care helps with business continuity, as well as protecting against reputational damage and potential costly legal issues. We recognise the importance of rewarding best practices in this crucial and evolving area and congratulate all those who entered the Awards."

Arnaud Vaissié, Co-Founder, CEO Chairman of International SOS, represented the International SOS Foundation and commented, Fulfilling Duty of Care responsibilities is fundamental to businesses to their long-term success and sustainability. As employers measure the impact of protecting their staff and report externally on this, they are compelled to improve and build more resilient organisations. This allows organisations to better mitigate risks, avoid crises and maintain reputations."

Kathy A. Seabrook, CSP (US), CFIOSH (UK), EUROSHM president, Global Solutions, Inc., chair, Board of Directors at the Center for Safety and Health Sustainability and chair of the judges commented, "As Duty of Care has evolved, there is a direct correlation to the increasing importance and emphasis businesses around the world are placing on the safety and wellbeing of their workforce. This outcome is providing valuable insights into best practices around human social capital management. By recognising best in class organisations, globally, the Duty of Care awards are moving the agenda forward in this critical area. The 2018 Duty of Care awards attracted over 35% more entries than last year, demonstrating the increasing importance of people and Human Social Capital in Businesses' corporate social responsibility strategies."

The judging panel for the Duty of Care Awards included internationally recognised leaders in fields related to Duty of Care. For a full list of the judging panel, click here.

For more information about the Duty of Care Summit and Awards, visit www.dutyofcareawards.com.

The Summit and Awards are proud to have the supporting sponsorship of the following organizations in order to make this event possible: Chubb (Gold sponsor), HRG, Carlson Wagonlit Travel, Atlas Knowledge, Remote Diagnostic Technologies, Workplace Options, Marsh McLennan CompaniesEverbridge, iRobot and Cigna.

AWARD

CATEGORY RESULT Winner Recognitions COMMUNICATION CJ Group (CJ Cheiljedang)

(S. Korea) Runner Up : Ausenco (Australia)

: Ausenco (Australia) Honourable Mention : Arkema (France)

: Arkema (France) Special Mention: Education New Zealand (NZ) Toyota Tsushu Corporation EDUCATION RMIT University Vietnam (Vietnam) Runner Up: Washington University of Pennsylvania (USA)

Washington University of Pennsylvania (USA) Honourable Mention (Five-way tie): Mentone Grammar (Australia), Milton Hershey School (USA), Global Glimpse (USA), University of Colorado, Denver, (USA) LDi Education (China) INNOVATION GlaxoSmithKline (UK) Runner Up : Voith GmbH Co. KGaA (Germany)

: Voith GmbH Co. KGaA (Germany) Honourable Mention : Commonwealth Bank of Australia (Australia)

: Commonwealth Bank of Australia (Australia) Special Mention: Jacobs Engineering (USA) AVIATION American Airlines (USA) Runner Up : Virgin Australia (Australia)

: Virgin Australia (Australia) Honourable Mention: Menzies Aviation (UK) REMOTE HEALTHCARE Seadrill (UK) Runner Up : China Machinery Engineering Corporation (China)

: China Machinery Engineering Corporation (China) Honourable Mention : Huawei China

: Huawei China Special Mention: Screening Ministries International Africa (Uganda)*, PT Amman Mineral Nusa Tenggara (Indonesia) Qinghai Dachaidan Mining Ltd.

*As qualified by Foundation Board for due diligence RESILIENT CARE Citibank (USA) Runner Up : Nuru International (USA)

: Nuru International (USA) Honourable Mention : Exxon Neftegas Limited (US/Russia)

: Limited (US/Russia) Special Mention (Four-way tie): Ernst Young (USA), Heartland Alliance International (USA), Petronas Carigali Nile Ltd (PCNL) (Malaysia), KfW (Germany) SUSTAINABILITY IBM (USA) Runner Up : Vodafone (UK)

: Vodafone (UK) Honourable Mention : First Solar (Malaysia)

: First Solar (Malaysia) Special Mention: Aditya Birla (India), SNC Lavallin (Canada) THOUGHT LEADERSHIP CBM (Germany) Runner Up : Jaguar Land Rover (UK)

: Jaguar Land Rover (UK) Honourable Mention : Bosal (Belgium)

: Bosal (Belgium) Special Mention: JMJ (UK), Newmont Mining (USA) AMBASSADOR OF DUTY OF CARE Joe Olivarez, Jacobs Engineering (USA) Honourable Mention: (Tie) Amanda Lee, Independent Consultant (USA), David Gold, IOSH Member, (Switzerland)

About International SOS Foundation

Established in 2011, the International SOS Foundation Ambassadors for Duty of Care www.internationalsosfoundation.org- has the goal of improving the safety, security, health and welfare of people working abroad or on remote assignments through the study, understanding and mitigation of potential risks. The escalation of globalisation has enabled more individuals to work across borders and in unfamiliar environments; exposure to risks which can impact personal health, security and safety increases along with travel.

The Foundation is a registered charity and was started with a grant from International SOS. It is a fully independent, non-profit organisation.

For more information on Duty of Care and the International SOS Foundation, please visit http://www.internationalsosfoundation.org/

1 Submissions were received from organisations in Automotive, Defence, Energy/Mining Infrastructure, FMCG, Finance, Food, Technology, Hospitality, Manufacturing, Media, NGO, Pharmaceutical, Professional Services, Retail, Education, Sports Leisure and Telecoms.

2 Entries were received from organisations based in Australia, Austria, Bangladesh, Belgium, Brazil, Cambodia, Canada, China, Denmark, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Italy, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Mauritania, Mexico, Myanmar, Netherlands, Nigeria, Norway, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, South Sudan, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, United Kingdom, United States.

