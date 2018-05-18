Awards promote 'Empowering Sustainability Resilience', honouring leadership, foresight and strategic innovation in protecting the global workforce
The winners of the 2018 Duty of Care Awards were announced at a gala event in Chicago on Thursday, 17 May. Hosted by the International SOS Foundation, the awards took place following the Duty of Care Summit. Under this year's theme of 'Empowering Sustainability and Resilience' the awards honour organisations and individuals making a significant contribution to protecting their people while travelling or working remotely. Judges reviewed entries representing 59 industries1 across 42 countries2
2018 Duty of Care Award winners have been announced in the following categories:
Innovation, Aviation, Education, Sustainability, Thought Leadership, Resilient Care, Communication, Remote Healthcare, Ambassador of Duty of Care (individual).
"Employees are the core asset of any business and ensuring their safety and wellbeing should be a critical component of a company's duty of care," said Ed Clancy, Executive Vice President, Chubb Group, Global Accident Health and Life. "Organisations are increasingly realizing the value of how Duty of Care helps with business continuity, as well as protecting against reputational damage and potential costly legal issues. We recognise the importance of rewarding best practices in this crucial and evolving area and congratulate all those who entered the Awards."
Arnaud Vaissié, Co-Founder, CEO Chairman of International SOS, represented the International SOS Foundation and commented, Fulfilling Duty of Care responsibilities is fundamental to businesses to their long-term success and sustainability. As employers measure the impact of protecting their staff and report externally on this, they are compelled to improve and build more resilient organisations. This allows organisations to better mitigate risks, avoid crises and maintain reputations."
Kathy A. Seabrook, CSP (US), CFIOSH (UK), EUROSHM president, Global Solutions, Inc., chair, Board of Directors at the Center for Safety and Health Sustainability and chair of the judges commented, "As Duty of Care has evolved, there is a direct correlation to the increasing importance and emphasis businesses around the world are placing on the safety and wellbeing of their workforce. This outcome is providing valuable insights into best practices around human social capital management. By recognising best in class organisations, globally, the Duty of Care awards are moving the agenda forward in this critical area. The 2018 Duty of Care awards attracted over 35% more entries than last year, demonstrating the increasing importance of people and Human Social Capital in Businesses' corporate social responsibility strategies."
The judging panel for the Duty of Care Awards included internationally recognised leaders in fields related to Duty of Care. For a full list of the judging panel, click here.
For more information about the Duty of Care Summit and Awards, visit www.dutyofcareawards.com.
The Summit and Awards are proud to have the supporting sponsorship of the following organizations in order to make this event possible: Chubb (Gold sponsor), HRG, Carlson Wagonlit Travel, Atlas Knowledge, Remote Diagnostic Technologies, Workplace Options, Marsh McLennan CompaniesEverbridge, iRobot and Cigna.
|
AWARD
|
RESULT
|Winner
|Recognitions
|COMMUNICATION
| CJ Group (CJ Cheiljedang)
(S. Korea)
|
|EDUCATION
|RMIT University Vietnam (Vietnam)
|
|INNOVATION
|GlaxoSmithKline (UK)
|
|AVIATION
|American Airlines (USA)
|
|REMOTE HEALTHCARE
|Seadrill (UK)
|
|RESILIENT CARE
|Citibank (USA)
|
|SUSTAINABILITY
|IBM (USA)
|
|THOUGHT LEADERSHIP
|CBM (Germany)
|
|AMBASSADOR OF DUTY OF CARE
|Joe Olivarez, Jacobs Engineering (USA)
|
About International SOS Foundation
Established in 2011, the International SOS Foundation Ambassadors for Duty of Care www.internationalsosfoundation.org- has the goal of improving the safety, security, health and welfare of people working abroad or on remote assignments through the study, understanding and mitigation of potential risks. The escalation of globalisation has enabled more individuals to work across borders and in unfamiliar environments; exposure to risks which can impact personal health, security and safety increases along with travel.
The Foundation is a registered charity and was started with a grant from International SOS. It is a fully independent, non-profit organisation.
For more information on Duty of Care and the International SOS Foundation, please visit http://www.internationalsosfoundation.org/
1 Submissions were received from organisations in Automotive, Defence, Energy/Mining Infrastructure, FMCG, Finance, Food, Technology, Hospitality, Manufacturing, Media, NGO, Pharmaceutical, Professional Services, Retail, Education, Sports Leisure and Telecoms.
2 Entries were received from organisations based in Australia, Austria, Bangladesh, Belgium, Brazil, Cambodia, Canada, China, Denmark, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Italy, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Mauritania, Mexico, Myanmar, Netherlands, Nigeria, Norway, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, South Sudan, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, United Kingdom, United States.
