Financial highlights

Sales increased by 3% at actual rates and by 8% at constant rates to € 10 979 million. Excluding the impact of exceptional inventory buy-backs, sales grew by 7% at constant rates

Strong retail performance reflecting solid jewellery and watch sales

Double digit growth in mainland China, Hong Kong, Korea and Macau

Operating profit grew by 5%; operating expenses rose by 2% excluding prior year's real estate gain

Strong generation of cash flow from operations: increase of € 827 million to € 2 723 million

Proposed dividend of CHF 1.90 per 1 A share/10 B shares, an increase of 6%

Key financial data (audited) For year ended 31 March 2018 2017 Change Sales € 10 979 m € 10 647 m +3% Gross profit € 7 150 m € 6 799 m +5% Gross margin 65.1 % 63.9 % +120 bps Operating profit € 1 844 m € 1 764 m +5% Operating margin 16.8 % 16.6 % +20bps Profit for the year € 1 221 m € 1 210 m +1% Earnings per A share/10 B shares, diluted basis € 2.158 € 2.141 +1% Cash flow generated from operations € 2 723 m € 1 896 m + € 827 m Net cash position € 5 269 m € 5 791 m - € 522 m

Chairman's commentary

Overview of results

An improved macroeconomic environment, steady progress on Richemont's transformation agenda and a mixed currency environment marked the year under review. Sales increased by 3% at actual exchange rates, driven by high single digit growth in retail and double digit growth in Asia Pacific, with particular strength in our main markets, namely China, Hong Kong, Korea and Macau. Strong overall retail performance reflected solid jewellery and watch sales.

At the Jewellery Maisons, jewellery continued to perform strongly while watches benefited from easier comparatives and the successful relaunch of the 'Panthère' line, introducing one of Cartier's most iconic creations to a new generation. The Specialist Watchmakers continued to focus on optimising their distribution network and adapting their structures accordingly. Our approach to the grey market remains uncompromising. Over the period, we implemented further inventory buy-backs and strengthened the approach to managing sell-in versus sell-out at our multi-brand retail partners. Our Maisons grouped under 'Other' have focused on strengthening their leather and clothing offers, with first time collections launched under new creative directors at both Chloé and Dunhill.

An improvement in gross profit and tight cost control led to a 5% increase in operating profit. Excluding the one-time items in this year and the prior year, operating profit for the year would have increased by 10%. Profit for the year was broadly in line with prior year. Cash flow from operations improved to € 2 723 million. Following the acquisition of investment properties and a stake in travel retail specialist Dufry, net cash totalled € 5.3 billion at 31 March 2018.

Richemont's voluntary tender offer for the world's leading online luxury retailer YOOX NET-A-PORTER GROUP aims to accelerate our ability to satisfy today's sophisticated and globally dispersed clientele and demonstrates our commitment to developing a robust omnichannel proposition. Reflecting our view that travel retail spending will increase over time, we also invested in Dufry, a leading travel retail specialist listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange. In addition to continuing to address the challenges that affect our watch businesses, we further focused on developing our capabilities in leather goods.

Richemont continued to reinforce its teams and build expertise to ensure we have the depth of knowledge and skills needed to achieve its transformation. While we have recruited external capabilities where appropriate, the Group has also been able to leverage internal talent across Maisons and segments. These moves will play a critical role in preparing Richemont to meet the complex demands of a rapidly changing environment.

Dividend

In view of the cash flow generated and the strong net cash position, the Board has proposed a dividend of CHF 1.90 per 1 A share/10 B shares, up from CHF 1.80 per 1 A share/10 B shares last year.

Annual General Meeting

At last year's Annual General Meeting in September 2017, a number of long-serving non-executive members of the Board, together with former senior executives, did not stand for re-election. As a result, shareholders of Compagnie Financière Richemont SA elected eight new directors to the Board, whose biographies may be found in the annual report. Following the changes on the Board level, Board Committee composition was reviewed.

The Audit Committee welcomed Mr Clay Brendish and Mr Guillaume Pictet as non-executive directors, given that Mr Yves-André Istel and Lord Renwick of Clifton did not stand for re-election.

The Compensation Committee is now composed of three new non-executive directors: Mr Clay Brendish (Committee Chairman), Mr Guillaume Pictet and Ms Maria Ramos, following the decisions of Lord Renwick of Clifton, Mr Istel and the Duke of Wellington not to stand for re-election.

At the Strategic Security Committee, Prof Schrempp and Lord Renwick of Clifton were succeeded by Mr Clay Brendish (as Chairman), Mr Anton Rupert, and Mr Jan Rupert.

No further changes to the Board of Compagnie Financière Richemont SA have been proposed this year.

Outlook

In line with Richemont's prudent balance sheet policy, we have recently taken advantage of a low interest rate environment to raise long-term debt to fund the development of our businesses as we continue to adapt and evolve. The support received from investors for Richemont's € 4 billion inaugural bond issue in March 2018 demonstrates the strength of our balance sheet and confidence in the quality of our assets and long-term growth opportunities.

While Richemont's unique portfolio of Maisons and other assets are well-positioned, our long-term approach does not preclude us from targeting strategic investments and divestments, as we have demonstrated over the past year. Our strong cash flow and balance sheet ensure we are equipped to realise the Group's full potential over the next 30 years.

I would like to thank Richemont's over 28,000 employees for the creativity, integrity and engagement they bring to the Group and its Maisons. We have grown considerably over the past three decades, thanks in no small part to our employees' individual contributions.

As I conclude this commentary, I would like to pay tribute to Azzedine Alaïa. We have lost a dear friend and colleague, and the industry has lost an exceptional talent. A source of inspiration to many, he has left an enduring creative legacy.

Johann Rupert

Chairman

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA

Geneva, 18 May 2018

Financial review

Sales

Sales for the year increased by 3% at actual exchange rates and by 8% at constant rates, mainly driven by jewellery. Excluding exceptional watch inventory buy-backs from multi-brand retail partners, amounting to € 203 million in the year under review and € 278 million in the prior year, sales at constant exchange rates rose by 7%.

At constant exchange rates all regions grew, with the exception of Europe. Asia Pacific enjoyed double digit growth; the Americas and Japan posted mid to high single digit sales increases before accounting for adverse exchange rate impacts. Retail performance was strong, reflecting solid jewellery and watch sales; wholesale sales declined.

Further details of sales by region, distribution channel and segment are given in the Review of Operations.

Gross profit

Gross profit increased by 5% to € 7 150 million in value terms. The gross margin improved by 120 basis points to 65.1%, with higher capacity utilisation and a larger share of retail compensating for a buy-back related charge of € 135 million. Adverse currency effects negatively impacted gross margin by 40 basis points compared to the previous year.

Operating profit

Operating profit grew by 5% with an operating margin of 16.8%. Excluding one-time net charges of respectively € 208 million in the year under review and € 109 million in the prior year, operating profit for the year would have increased by 10%. The current year's one-time charges primarily relate to inventory buy-backs and portfolio transactions.

Net operating expenses increased by 5% on a reported basis. When including the above mentioned charges, but excluding the prior year's gain on the sale of investment properties of € 178 million, net operating expenses increased by 2%. The 2% growth in selling and distribution expenses reflects strong retail sales, with associated higher variable expenses driving the expansion of the cost base, fixed selling and distribution expenses being in line with the previous year. Communication expenses declined by 1% and administrative expenses grew by 3%.

Profit for the year

Profit for the year rose by 1% to € 1 221 million. This increase reflects a higher operating profit and a higher effective tax rate. Net finance costs, at € 150 million, were broadly in line with the prior year.

Earnings per share (1 A share/10 B shares) increased by 1% to € 2.158 on a diluted basis.

To comply with the South African practice of providing headline earnings per share ('HEPS') data, the relevant figure for headline earnings for the year ended 31 March 2018 would be € 1 339 million (2017: € 1 079 million). Basic HEPS for the year was € 2.373 (2017: € 1.913). Diluted HEPS for the year was € 2.367 (2017: € 1.909). Further details regarding earnings per share and HEPS, including an itemised reconciliation, may be found in note 28 of the Group's consolidated financial statements.

Cash flow

Cash flow generated from operations rose by € 827 million to € 2 723 million. The increase reflects a higher operating profit and lower working capital requirements (€ 234 million inflow compared to a € 29 million absorption in the prior year). In addition, the non-recurrence of a € 268 million one-time contribution made in the prior year to a defined benefit pension plan for UK-based employees contributed favourably.

Net investment in tangible fixed assets amounted to € 436 million. This is predominantly a result of selective investments relating to the renovation of existing boutiques in the Maisons' store network and investments in external points of sale with our multi-brand retail partners. The Group continued to invest in manufacturing operations, its central logistic centre in Switzerland and IT infrastructure.

The 2017 dividend of CHF 1.80 per A share and CHF 0.18 per B share was paid in September 2017 and amounted to CHF 1 016 million or € 918 million (2016: € 878 million).

During the year under review, the Group acquired some 1.9 million 'A' shares to hedge commitments under its executive stock options programme. The cost of these purchases, which was partly offset by proceeds from the exercise of stock options by executives and other activities linked to the currency hedging programme, led to a net cash outflow of € 71 million.

Balance sheet

Inventories at the year-end amounted to € 4 943 million (2017: € 5 302 million), representing 20.8 months of cost of sales, an improvement of 1.6 months compared to the prior year.

At 31 March 2018, the Group's net cash position amounted to € 5 269 million (2017: € 5 791 million). Most of the decrease versus the prior year can be attributed to an investment in Dufry, a Swiss leading travel retail specialist, the acquisition of investment properties as well as the internalisation of wholesale activity and external points of sales in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. The Group's net cash position includes highly liquid, highly rated money market funds, short-term bank deposits and short-duration bond funds, primarily denominated in Swiss francs, euros and US dollars. Bank loans to finance local operating entities are denominated in their local currency.

Following the € 4 billion bond issue completed in March 2018, shareholders' equity represented 57% of total equity and liabilities, to be compared with 77% in the prior year.

Acquisition of the YOOX NET-A-PORTER GROUP

In March 2018, Richemont launched a voluntary tender offer for all issued and to be issued ordinary shares of YOOX NET-A-PORTER GROUP (YNAP) that the Group or its affiliates do not already own. On 17 May 2018, Richemont announced that the total number of YNAP shares tendered in the offer, together with those shares already held by the Group, amounted to 94.999% of YNAP's ordinary share capital. As such, the minimum acceptance level condition has been exceeded and the material adverse change condition (section 2 of Richemont's 17 May company announcement) being fulfilled, the offer is now unconditional.

As a result, Richemont will book a one-time, non-cash, accounting gain of approximately € 1.4 billion on its 49% equity-accounted interest in YNAP in its financial statements for the half-year ending 30 September 2018. The gain has been generated by the differential between the fair value of Richemont's stake and the € 1.1 billion carrying value on the balance sheet. The non-cash gain will be reported under share of post-tax results of equity accounted investments.

Proposed dividend

The Board has proposed a dividend of CHF 1.90 per 1 A share/10 B shares.

The dividend will be paid as follows:

Gross dividend per Swiss withholding Net payable per 1A share/10B shares tax @ 35% 1A share/10B shares Dividend CHF 1.90 CHF 0.665 CHF 1.235

The dividend will be payable following the Annual General Meeting which is scheduled to take place in Geneva on Monday, 10 September 2018.

The last day to trade Richemont 'A' shares and Richemont South African Depository Receipts cum-dividend will be Tuesday, 18 September 2018. Both will trade ex-dividend from Wednesday, 19 September 2018.

The dividend on the Compagnie Financière Richemont SA 'A' shares will be paid on Friday, 21 September 2018. The dividend in respect of the 'A' shares is payable in Swiss francs.

The dividend in respect of Richemont South African Depository Receipts will be payable on Thursday, 27 September 2018. The South African Depository Receipt dividend is payable in rand to residents of the South African Common Monetary Area ('CMA') but may, dependent upon residence status, be payable in Swiss francs to non-CMA residents. Further details regarding the dividend payable to South African Depository Receipt holders may be found in a separate announcement dated 18 May 2018 on SENS, the Johannesburg stock exchange news service.

Review of operations

Sales by region

Movement at: Constant Actual Exchange Exchange in € millions 31 March 2018 31 March 2017 rates rates Europe 2 986 3 068 - 2% - 3% Asia Pacific 4 352 3 903 +17% +12% Americas 1 805 1 781 +8% +1% Japan 980 1 010 +6% - 3% Middle East and Africa 856 885 +2% - 3% 10 979 10 647 +8% +3%

* Movements at constant exchange rates are calculated by translating underlying sales in local currencies into euros in both the current year and the comparative year at the average exchange rates applicable for the financial year ended 31 March 2017.

The following comments on Group sales refer to year-on-year movements at constant exchange rates unless otherwise stated.

Europe

In the year under review, Europe accounted for 27% of overall sales. Full year sales declined by 2%, adversely impacted by the relative strength of the euro, inventory buy-backs in the fourth quarter of the year, tight inventory control at the external points of sale of the Group's multi-brand retail partners and the optimisation of the wholesale distribution network. Sales in France contracted and were in line with prior year in Switzerland. The United Kingdom enjoyed good growth. Sales of all product lines were broadly in line or positive, compared to prior year, with the exception of watches. Retail sales growth was subdued, whilst sales in the wholesale channel declined.

Asia Pacific

Sales in Asia Pacific registered strong broad-based double digit growth. This performance was led by China, Hong Kong, Korea and Macau, and, at product level, driven by jewellery and watches. Both retail and wholesale channels saw double digit growth.

The region accounted for 40% of Group sales.

Americas

Sales in the Americas grew by 8%, driven by strong retail sales, supported by jewellery and clothing. Retail sales also reflected increased online sales and the favourable full year impact of the reopening of the Cartier flagship store in New York in September 2016. Wholesale and watch sales both declined, impacted by inventory management initiatives. The region's contribution to Group sales amounted to 16%.

Japan

Japan posted a 6% increase in sales, favourably impacted by increased tourism purchases. The year under review also benefited from softer comparative figures and the full year contribution from the reopened Cartier and the newly opened Piaget and Van Cleef & Arpels flagship stores, all in Ginza, Tokyo.

Good sales growth in jewellery, watches as well as in the retail channel more than offset the decline in wholesale sales.

Middle East and Africa

Sales in the Middle East and Africa increased by 2%, benefiting primarily from higher tourist spending but were adversely impacted by inventory buy-backs and geopolitical uncertainties. Jewellery, watches and writing instruments posted moderate growth.

Sales by distribution channel

Movement at: Constant Actual in € millions 31 March 2018 31 March 2017 exchange

rates* exchange

rates Retail 6 914 6 389 +14% +8% Wholesale 4 065 4 258 - 1% - 5% 10 979 10 647 +8% +3%

* Movements at constant exchange rates are calculated by translating underlying sales in local currencies into euros in both the current year and the comparative year at the average exchange rates applicable for the financial year ended 31 March 2017.

The following comments on Group sales refer to year-on-year movements at constant exchange rates unless otherwise stated.

Retail

The contribution of retail sales, through the Maisons' online stores and 1 123 directly operated boutiques, has increased to 63% of Group sales, up from 60% in the prior year.

The double digit growth generated in the retail channel was fuelled by jewellery and watches with six net store openings including the internalisation of external points of sales.

All regions experienced double digit growth, with the exception of Europe, which posted subdued growth.

Wholesale

The Group's wholesale business, including sales to franchise partners, reported a 1% decline. All regions other than Asia Pacific showed lower sales. Sales were impacted by the previously described watch inventory management initiatives.

Sales and operating result by segment

Jewellery Maisons

in € millions 31 March 2018 31 March 2017 Change Sales 6 447 5 927 +9% Operating result 1 926 1 682 +15% Operating margin 29.9% 28.4% +150 bps

At actual exchange rates, sales at Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels were driven by high single digit growth in jewellery and double digit growth in watches, on the back of the prior year's exceptional inventory buy-backs and the success of the relaunched Panthère collection, both at Cartier. The performance of the Jewellery Maisons' directly operated boutiques and, regionally, Asia Pacific and the Americas were particularly noteworthy.

The € 244 million increase in operating result reflects robust sales and cost control as well as the non-recurrence of the € 151 million one-time charges in the prior year. Consequently, operating margin improved by 150 basis points to 29.9%.

Specialist Watchmakers

in € millions 31 March 2018 31 March 2017 Change Sales 2 714 2 879 - 6% Operating result 262 226 +16% Operating margin 9.7% 7.8% +190 bps

The 6% decline in Specialist Watchmakers' sales reflects inventory control measures, including buy-backs, and distribution optimisation initiatives undertaken in the year under review. Wholesale sales registered a double digit decrease, with Europe, the Americas and Middle East and Africa particularly impacted. Excluding inventory buy-backs in both years, sales would have been broadly in line. Sales in the Specialist Watchmakers' directly operated boutiques enjoyed a double digit increase, sustained by strong demand for watches and Piaget jewellery. Sales in Asia Pacific posted growth.

Higher capacity utilisation, a larger share of retail and tight cost control led to a 16% improvement in the operating result to € 262 million, notwithstanding the € 203 million sales reduction linked to inventory buy-backs. Consequently, the operating margin for the period increased by 190 basis points to 9.7%.

Other

in € millions 31 March 2018 31 March 2017 Change Sales 1 818 1 841 - 1% Operating result (65) 110 n/a Operating margin - 3.6% 6.0% n/a

'Other' includes Montblanc, the Group's Fashion & Accessories businesses, its watch component manufacturing and real estate activities.

Sales were broadly in line with prior year, with growth in Europe and Asia Pacific. The year was marked by continued positive performances at Montblanc and Peter Millar.

In the year under review, the operating result included one-time charges of € 37 million (FY17: € 114 million net gain), relating to the write down of assets at Shanghai Tang and Lancel. Excluding one-time items in both years, operating losses would have been € 28 million in the current year and € 4 million in the prior year.

Corporate costs

in € millions 31 March 2018 31 March 2017 Change Corporate costs (279) (254) +10% Central support services (233) (234) - 0% Other operating income/(expense), net (46) (20) n/a

Corporate costs represent the costs of central management, marketing support and other central functions (collectively central support services), as well as other expenses and income which are not allocated to specific business areas. The majority of corporate costs are incurred in Switzerland. Excluding transaction costs relating to portfolio investments, corporate costs grew by 3%.

The Group's consolidated financial statements of comprehensive income, of cash flows and of financial position are presented in Appendix 1. Richemont's audited consolidated financial statements for the year may be found on the Group's website at https://www.richemont.com/investorrelations/reports.html

Johann Rupert Burkhart Grund Chairman Chief Finance Officer

Appendix 1

Consolidated statement of comprehensive income statement for the year ended 31 March

2018 2017 €m €m Sales 10 979 10 647 Cost of sales (3 829) (3 848) Gross profit 7 150 6 799 Selling and distribution expenses (3 094) (3 044) Communication expenses (1 106) (1 119) Administrative expenses (1 047) (1 015) Other operating (expense)/income (59) 143 Operating profit 1 844 1 764 Finance costs (335) (233) Finance income 185 73 Share of post-tax results of equity-accounted investments (41) (34) Profit before taxation 1 653 1 570 Taxation (432) (360) Profit for the year 1 221 1 210 Other comprehensive income: Items that will never be reclassified to profit or loss Defined benefit plan actuarial gain/( losses) 32 (99) Tax on defined benefit plan actuarial losses (7) (20) Share of other comprehensive income of equity-accounted investments - - 25 (119) Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss Currency translation adjustments - movement in the year (1 063) 279 - reclassification to profit or loss (49) - Loss on cash flow hedge (53) - Tax on cash flow hedge 9 - Share of other comprehensive income of equity-accounted investments (10) - (1 166) 279 Other comprehensive income, net of tax (1 141) 160 Total comprehensive income 80 1 370 Profit attributable to: Owners of the parent company 1 221 1 210 Non-controlling interests - - 1 221 1 210 Total comprehensive income attributable to: Owners of the parent company 80 1 370 Non-controlling interests - - 80 1 370 Earnings per A share/10 B shares attributable to owners of the parent company during the year (expressed in € per share) From profit for the year Basic 2.164 2.145 Diluted 2.158 2.141

Consolidated statement of cash flow for the year ended 31 March

2018 2017 € m € m Operating profit 1 844 1 764 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 454 467 Depreciation of investment property 2 - Amortisation of other intangible assets 83 94 Impairment of property, plant and equipment - 2 Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment 13 11 Loss/(profit) on disposal of intangible assets 5 (5) Profit on disposal of investment property - (195) Increase in long-term provisions 14 44 Increase/(decrease) in retirement benefit obligations 6 (287) Non-cash items 68 30 Decrease in inventories 16 123 Decrease in trade receivables 3 42 (Increase)/decrease in other receivables and prepayments (80) 5 Increase/(decrease) in current liabilities 318 (90) Increase in long-term liabilities 17 12 Decrease in derivative financial instruments (40) (121) Cash flow generated from operations 2 723 1 896 Interest received 72 78 Interest paid (68) (69) Dividend from equity-accounted investments 3 2 Taxation paid (346) (288) Net cash generated from operating activities 2 384 1 619 Cash flows from investing activities Acquisition of subsidiary undertakings and other businesses, net of cash acquired (113) (3) Proceeds from disposal of subsidiary undertakings, net of cash (14) 370 Acquisition of equity-accounted investments (64) (55) Proceeds from disposal of, and capital distributions from, equity-accounted investments 19 - Acquisition of property, plant and equipment (444) (536) Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment 8 15 Acquisition of intangible assets (43) (63) Proceeds from disposal of intangible assets 9 14 Acquisition of investment property (213) - Investment in money market and externally managed funds (6 832) (4 183) Proceeds from disposal of money market and externally managed funds 4 999 3 988 Acquisition of other non-current assets (631) (36) Proceeds from disposal of other non-current assets and investments 20 14 Net cash used in investing activities (3 299) (475) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from borrowings 3 992 101 Corporate bond issue transaction costs (17) - Settlement of cash flow hedging derivative instrument (55) - Repayment of borrowings (82) (131) Dividends paid (918) (878) Acquisition of treasury shares (141) (95) Proceeds from sale of treasury shares 70 47 Contributions received from non-controlling interests 6 - Capital element of finance lease payments (2) (2) Net cash used in financing activities 2 853 (958) Net change in cash and cash equivalents 1 938 186 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year 2 765 2 548 Exchange (losses)/gains on cash and cash equivalents (199) 31 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the year 4 504 2 765

Consolidated balance sheet at 31 March

2018 2017 €m €m Assets Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 2 325 2 558 Goodwill 297 298 Other intangible assets 370 391 Investment property 222 12 Equity-accounted investments 1 308 1 307 Deferred income tax assets 604 724 Financial assets held at fair value through profit or loss 447 7 Other non-current assets 401 430 5 974 5 727 Current assets Inventories 4 943 5 302 Trade and other receivables 995 996 Derivative financial instruments 18 20 Prepayments 151 163 Financial assets held at fair value through profit or loss 5 057 3 481 Cash at bank and on hand 8 401 4 450 Assets of disposal group held for sale 19 21 19 584 14 433 Total assets 25 558 20 160 Equity and liabilities Equity attributable to owners of the parent company Share capital 334 334 Treasury shares (520) (432) Hedge and share option reserve 302 327 Cumulative translation adjustment reserve 1 892 3 004 Retained earnings 12 623 12 296 14 631 15 529 Non-controlling interests 7 - Total equity 14 638 15 529 Liabilities Non-current liabilities Borrowings 4 288 402 Deferred income tax liabilities 8 8 Employee benefits obligation 68 98 Provisions 73 91 Other long-term financial liabilities 168 132 4 605 731 Current liabilities Trade and other payables 1 634 1 508 Current income tax liabilities 359 365 Borrowings 4 53 Derivative financial instruments 90 67 Provisions 312 215 Bank overdrafts 3 897 1 685 Liabilities of disposal group held for sale 19 7 6 315 3 900 Total liabilities 10 920 4 631 Total equity and liabilities 25 558 20 160

