Tri-Star Resources Plc - Notice of AGM

Certain information contained in this announcement would have been deemed inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 until the release of this announcement

18 May 2018

Tri-Star Resources plc ("Tri-Star" or the "Company")

Notice of Annual General Meeting

Tri-Star announces that the Company's Annual General Meeting ("AGM") will be held at the Queen Victoria Suite, Second Floor, 107 Cheapside, London, EC2V 6DN at 11.00am (BST) on 12 June 2018.

The Notice of AGM and Forms of Proxy are being dispatched to shareholders today and are also available on the website at www.tri-starresources.com

The Notice includes an ordinary resolution (the "Resolution") to consolidate every 1,000 ordinary shares of 0.005 pence each ("Existing Ordinary Shares") of the Company into 1 new ordinary share of 5 pence. The Company's issued ordinary share capital currently consists of 63,850,388,257 Existing Ordinary Shares. The number of shares in issue is considerably higher than the majority of companies on AIM and the Board believes that this, combined with the current share price of 0.04 pence per share (as at 18 May 2018) affects investor perception of the Company. The primary objective of the Resolution is to reduce the number of ordinary shares of the Company in issue to a level which is more in line with other comparable AIM-traded companies with the intention of also creating a higher share price per ordinary share in the capital of the Company. The Directors also believe that the capital reorganisation should improve the marketability of the ordinary shares.

The Company also advises shareholders that the Company's annual report and accounts for the year ended 31 December 2017 are now available on the website.

