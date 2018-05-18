Tri-Star Resources Plc - SPMP appoints Chief Executive Officer

Certain information contained in this announcement would have been deemed inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 until the release of this announcement

18 May 2018

Tri-Star Resources plc ("Tri-Star" or the "Company")

SPMP appoints Chief Executive Officer

Tri-Star announces that Strategic & Precious Metals Processing LLC ("SPMP") has appointed Mr. Steven Din as Chief Executive Officer, with effect from 1st August 2018. The Company has a 40% equity interest in SPMP which is constructing an antimony and gold processing facility in Oman.

Steven is currently Chief Executive Officer of Konkola Copper Mines plc (79% Vedanta Resources plc owned) which operates the flagship Konkola underground mine and associated processing facilities in the Zambian Copperbelt. Prior to this, he has worked in senior leadership positions at mining and metallurgical facilities across Africa, primarily with Rio Tinto plc.

Steven will lead SPMP's new antimony/gold plant in Sohar, Oman which is now coming into production.

Speaking on behalf of the SPMP Board, the Chairman, Mr. Khalid Al Yamadi said:

'We welcome Steven's arrival at this important time in the project as we start production at our state-of-the art facility. Steven's wealth of experience and leadership skills will now drive our strategy forward to establish SPMP as a significant global player in the industry.'

