Europcar Groupe Annual General Meeting took place on May 17th 2018 at 13 ter boulevard Berthier in Paris, under the chairmanship of Mr. Jean-Paul Bailly, Chairman of the Supervisory Board.

The quorum was equal to 74.69 %.

The meeting provided a unique opportunity for the Group for information and exchange in the company of shareholders. Caroline Parot, CEO, Franck Rohard, General Secretary, and Luc Peligry, CFO reviewed Europcar's achievements for the full year 2017 and the first quarter 2018 at both activity and financial results level.

The highlight of the meeting was the presentation of the strategy and ambition for 2020, this strategy being reflected and embodied through the adoption of a new name EUROPCAR MOBILITY GROUP associated with a new visual identity, in the place of Europcar Group.

Caroline Parot declared: "I am delighted with the mark of confidence of our shareholders, who approved this very important resolution for our Group and its current and future developments. This name reflects our transformation."

Since 2014, Europcar has undertaken an in-depth transformation by diversifying its activities beyond its historical car-rental business and expanding geographically. From a car-rental specialist, the Group has become a global provider of mobility services.

The Annual General Meeting has also approved the annual and consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2017 as well as the special distribution of €0.1518 per share for the year 2017. The right to this special distribution will be allocated on May 29th, 2018 and will be paid exclusively in cash on May 31th, 2018.

In addition, the Annual General Meeting has approved the co-optation of Mrs. Amandine Ayrem as member of the Supervisory Board, the renewal of the term of office of Mr. Pascal Bazin and Mr. Eric Schaefer as members of the Supervisory Board as well as the appointment of Mrs. Petra Friedmann as new member of the Supervisory Board.

Europcar Mobility Group has acknowledged the negative vote of the General Meeting on certain resolutions related to financial delegations (21th, 22nd and 24th

The results of the votes are available on the Group's website, section "Investors"/"Financial Documentation"/"Shareholders' Meetings": http://investors.europcar-group.com.

Investor Calendar

Allocation of the right to the special distribution 29 May 2018 Payment of the special distribution 31 May 2018 H1 2018 Results 25 July 2018 Q3 2018 Results 8 November 2018

