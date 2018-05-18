Obuv Rossii Group (MOEX: OBUV/ hereinafter the "Company" or, together with its subsidiary and dependent companies, "Obuv Rossii" or the "Group"), the first publicly traded company in the Russian fashion retail, comprising 581 stores in 168 cities of Russia and two production facilities, announces its unaudited financial results in accordance with IFRS for the first quarter ended 31 March 2018.

1Q 2018 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS:

Group consolidated unaudited revenue increased by 6.3 and totaled RUB 2.260 bln.

Gross profit amounted to RUB 1.188 bln. Gross profit margin is 52.6%.

EBITDA accounted for RUB 0.345 bln. EBITDA margin is 15.3%.

Company's net profit amounted to RUB 0.083 bln. Net profit margin is 3.7%.

Anton Titov, CEO of Obuv Rossii Group, comments:

The retail chain of the Company in 1Q increased by 34 stores. The revenue of Obuv Rossii grew by 6.3% up to 2.260 bln rubles. However, the net profit and EBITDA saw negative dynamics. It was connected with a significant shift in the seasons, which influenced the result of sales in Russian retail in general, as well as with the active expansion of the retail chain in the first quarter.

The Group continued to improve the range of both footwear and the related products and introduced new categories such as middle layer clothes. The share of related products in retail sales of the Company reached 33.4%, the share of clothes increased to 15.2%. Regarding omnichannel sales, the share of mobile audience of Obuv Rossii online stores increased by 11% reaching 53%. Taking into account this trend, the Group will develop more actively mobile applications of its online-stores.

The Group moves in line with the announced plans and will fulfil its chain development program for this year already by the autumn-winter season, having opened 100 stores.

About OBUV ROSSII

Obuv Rossii Group is a federal retail shoe chain, the first publicly traded company in the Russian fashion retail. Obuv Rossii was established in 2003, it is headquartered in Novosibirsk with a representative office in Moscow.

