Riksgälden: Surplus for Swedish central government in April

Swedish central government payments resulted in a surplus of SEK 2.8 billion in April. The Debt Office's forecast was a surplus of SEK 4.6 billion.

The central government's primary balance was SEK 3.0 billion lower than forecast. This was mainly due to higher disbursements from a number of agencies and that the dividend from the Riksbank was paid in early May instead of April as expected. At the same time, tax income was approximately SEK 3 billion higher than forecast.

The Debt Office's net lending to government agencies etc. was SEK 0.8 billion lower than calculated.

Interest payments on central government debt were SEK 0.5 billion lower than forecast.

For the twelve-month period up to the end of April 2018, central government payments resulted in a surplus of SEK 74.0 billion.

Central government debt amounted to SEK 1,229 billion at the end of April. (https://www.riksgalden.se/en/For-investors/Newsroom/News-and-press-releases/Press-releases/2018/the-debt-office-publishes-only-government-debt-for-april--not-the-outcome-of-swedish-central-government-payments/)

The outcome for May will be published on 8 June at 9.30 a.m.

Contact

Tord Arvidsson, Analyst +46 (0)8 613 47 53

Robert Sennerdal, Press Secretary, +46 (0)8 613 46 94

Central government net borrowing requirement1 (SEK million) Outcome Apr. Forecast Apr. Deviation Apr. Acc. Dev2 Outcome 12-month Net borrowing requirement -2 818 -4 572 1 754 2 307 -74 030 Primary balance3 420 -2 615 3 035 5 494 -82 486 Net lending to agencies etc.4 -3 595 -2 777 -818 -2 566 -1 057 Interest payments on central government debt 357 821 -464 -621 9 513 - Interest on loans in SEK 608 624 -16 -161 12 556 - Interest on loans in foreign currency -264 -85 -179 -214 -989 - Realised currency gains and losses 14 282 -268 -245 -2 054 1 The net borrowing requirement corresponds to the budget balance with opposite sign. 2 Sum of monthly forecast deviations since last forecast (February 2018). 3 Net of the state's primary expenditure and income. 4 The net of government agencies etc. deposits and loans in the state's internal bank. The net lending includes both current government operations and temporary occurrences which can be decided on short notice. The net lending affects the net borrowing requirement and central government debt, but are not covered by the Central government expenditure ceiling.

More data on the borrowing requirement and government debt:

https://www.riksgalden.se/en/For-investors/Borrowing-and-the-government-debt/

The monthly outcome of the central government net borrowing requirement is included in the official statistics of Sweden.

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Riksgälden via Globenewswire

