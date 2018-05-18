CETCO Introduces AQUADRAIN ICD - High Performance Internal Water Management System

LONDON, May 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

CETCO, a global leader in developing solutions for building, drilling and environmental applications, has announced the latest addition to their Building Materials product portfolio. AQUADRAIN ICD is a high performance internal water management system suitable for use as a type 'C' (drained protection) structural concrete constructions in accordance with BS 8102:2009.

As BS 8102:2009 experts AQUADRAIN ICD completes CETCO's full range of Type A, B & C waterproofing solutions and are both high capacity drainage membranes for floors and walls both above and below ground level.

CETCO can offer a Dual Warranty where multiple systems are required to help manage risk and give peace of mind.

AQUADRAIN ICD 8MM is packaged as a 2.0 m x 10.0 m roll. Typical roll weight is 20 kg, packaged 12 rolls per pallet (240 sq. m / pallet).

AQUADRAIN ICD 20MM is packaged as a 2.0 m x 10.0 m roll. Typical roll weight is 38 kg, packaged 6 rolls per pallet (240 sq. m / pallet).

ABOUT CETCO

Backed by the resources of one of the world's largest mineral companies, CETCO features a wide variety of active and passive waterproofing membrane technologies for use in protecting the building envelope above and below grade. Our diverse product offering and total system approach are designed to accommodate the varied conditions encountered during construction, ensuring your waterproofing system performs properly in the unique conditions of your project. With more than 50 years of waterproofing technology experience, CETCO is known worldwide for quality, performance and reliability.

