A.M. Best will take part as a supporting participant in the Association of Mutual Insurers and Insurance Cooperatives in Europe (AMICE) 2018 Congress in Stockholm, Sweden, 3-6 June, 2018.

A.M. Best delegates Dr Edem Kuenyehia, director, market development communications, and William Mills, director, market development Europe, will be attending and will hold bilateral exchanges on the subject of A.M. Best's rating approach to mutuals.

A.M.BestTV will provide conference video coverage. Yvette Essen, director, research, communications media, will be filming executive interviews and reporting on behalf of A.M.BestTV. Visit www.ambest.tv and look for the AMICE playlist under the "Conferences 2018" tab for executive interviews and commentaries.

A.M. Best provides Financial Strength, Long- and Short-Term Issuer Credit and Long- and Short-Term Issue Credit Ratings for insurers worldwide, including more than 300 mutuals and protection and indemnity clubs. Visitors to http://www.ambest.com/ratings can learn about Best's Credit Ratings and read criteria reports explaining the rating process.

To view the agenda and learn more about AMICE's 2018 Congress, please visit https://www.eiseverywhere.com/ehome/300114/649230/.

A.M. Best is the world's oldest and most authoritative insurance rating and information source. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

