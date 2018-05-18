London stocks were set to edge down at the open on Friday following a record closing high in the previous session, with investors likely to keep their eye out for any more headlines regarding US and Chinese trade talks. The FTSE 100 was called to open four points lower at 7,730, after closing up 0.7% at 7,787.97 on Thursday, which was a record close and just below the intraday high of 7,792.56 seen in January, as energy shares benefited from a jump in oil prices. London Capital Group analyst ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...