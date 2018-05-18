John Laing Infrastructure (JLIF) said underlying portfolio growth in the three months to 31 March 2018 was 1.84% to £1.37bn. The investment trust said this was in line with the level of growth expected from the discount rate unwind. It added that the portfolio continued to trade in line with expectations. Net asset value for the period was £1.2bn, including £35.4m of cash allocated to the dividend paid on May 15. NAV per share was up 0.7% from December 31 to 25.5p. JLIF, which had exposure to ...

