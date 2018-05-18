AstraZeneca's first quarter saw sales and earnings come in lower than expected due to investment in new drug launches and erosion of its Crestor statin drug. Revenues of $5.18bn in the three months to 31 March were down 4% at reported rates but without a currency tailwind were down 9%, while core earnings per share of $0.48 slumped 29% at constant exchange rates due to a fall in margins and higher selling, general and administrative costs. With revenues having been expected to come in at at ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...