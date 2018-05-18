Homeware retailer Dunelm has appointed Laura Carr - currently group financial controller of Compass Group - as its new chief financial officer. Carr will be succeeding Keith Down, who is stepping down to take up a role closer to his family home, as announced in February. Prior to the current role at Compass, Carr, who will join the group in autumn, was CFO of Canadian book, gift and toy retailer Indigo Books & Music, from 2014 to 2017. She also held a number of senior finance roles with Japan ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...