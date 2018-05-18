Rio Tinto on Friday said it had been given permission to run driverless trains at its iron ore business in Western Australia. The company said Australia's Office of the National Rail Safety Regulator had approved 'AutoHaul' trains. The project is on schedule to be completed by the end of 2018, Rio said. "Once commissioned, the network will be the world's first heavy haul, long distance autonomous rail operation, unlocking significant safety and productivity benefits for the business," Rio said. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...