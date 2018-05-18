Cavendish Advises Leading Digital Insight and Strategy Agency Sparkler on Its Sale to PA Consulting

LONDON, May 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Cavendish Corporate Finance, the specialist sell-side M&A firm, is pleased to announce that it has advised Sparkler, a leading digital insight and strategy consultancy, on its acquisition by PA Consulting Group, one of the world's major international management consulting businesses.

In a world where strategies, technologies and innovation collide, the combination of PA's and Sparkler's capabilities will help clients to understand and respond to shifts in their customer and competitive landscapes, and to seize the opportunities of disruptive change.

Sparkler works with many of the world's most advanced digital brands and blue-chip companies, including Microsoft, eBay, Diageo, Electrolux, Sainsbury's, Sky and Uber. With expertise in consumer research, including digital communities, Sparkler has market-leading understanding of how consumers think and behave in the digital world. The company has a long-standing track record in helping clients innovate their services and position their brands for success. In 2017, Sparkler won a Best Agency award at the Market Research Society awards.

The deal adds to Cavendish Corporate Finance's extensive track record in advising companies in the media, PR, data and digital sectors. The Cavendish team was led by Linda Sullivan, partner and head of media and digital.

Linda Sullivan, Partner, Head of Media and Digital at Cavendish, commented:

"We are delighted to have advised Sparkler on this transaction. Sparkler is a leader in its field with clients including many of the world's most advanced digital brands and blue chip companies such as Microsoft, eBay, Sainsbury's and Uber. PA Consulting is an excellent home for Sparkler, giving it an internationally renowned corporate partner that can help provide the additional resources and global capability to further its growth and success. As with other recent deals in the media sector we had significant levels of buyer interest in Sparkler. Competition for innovative, specialist digital and marcomms companies is on the rise and Cavendish has demonstrated its global reach with a number of recent successful transactions."

