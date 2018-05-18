Technavio's latest market research report on the data center construction market in Southeast Asia provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2018-2022.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180518005179/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the data center construction market in Southeast Asia from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

According to Technavio analysts, the data center construction market in Southeast Asia will grow at a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period. The rising adoption of mobility and data analytics in Southeast Asia is a major factor driving the market's growth. Several large enterprises in Southeast Asia operate data centers to meet the growing demand for data analytics and mobility solutions. Mobility allows e-government initiatives in Tier II/Tier III cities and rural areas that lack IT infrastructure and Internet services. Mobility combined with cloud computing plays a crucial role in enhancing the overall efficiency of the local and global scale.

Financial inclusion can be achieved, and people without access to a bank can use m-commerce, mobile banking, and mobile money owing to the increasing mobility in the region. Moreover, the growth of smartphones in the region is augmenting the number of mobile app users, and social media is contributing toward increased Internet traffic. This market scenario is expected to increase the cloud storage consumptions and decrease the cost of cloud storage for consumers.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Save more with Technavio. Buy2 reports and get the third for FREEView all Technavio's current offers

In this report, Technavio highlights the green data centers as one of the key emerging trends in the data center construction market in Southeast Asia

Green data centers

There has been a significant increase in the power consumption among data centers in Southeast Asia. Hence, enterprises are working towards building data centers that are energy efficient and can lessen the environmental impact. This trend is expected to grow over the forecast period. To create sustainable ecosystems through efficient waste recycling mechanism, green data centers use low-emission building materials, heat-pumps, photovoltaic, and evaporative cooling. Along with this, concepts such as free cooling, application of renewable energy sources, and waste recycling are being implemented in green data centers.

"To improve the overall environmental credentials and lower the operational cost, several companies are working towards reducing electricity and water usage at data centers. Also, by changing the design of data centers to reduce energy demand and installing energy-efficient equipment and water saving cooling devices, these companies are improving their energy consumptions," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on data centers

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Data center construction market in Southeast Asia segmentation

This market research report segments the data center construction market in Southeast Asia into the following key countries, including Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia.

Singapore was the leading country for the data center construction market in Southeast Asia in 2017, accounting for a market share of nearly 36%. By 2022, countries such as Thailand, and Indonesia are expected to witness positive growth in the market.

Save big with Technavio this May! Find out what companies are venturing in to beat the heat this summer! Technavio indulges you with a massive 20% OFF on all non-alcoholic beverages reports for the entire month. OR Technavio honors the achievements and efforts of Motherhood this Mother's Day by offering a whopping 30% OFF on all cosmetics and toiletry reports. Offer valid from 7th May for a limited period.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180518005179/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com