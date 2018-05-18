Technavio analysts forecast the global fluidized bed dryer market for the food industry to grow at a CAGR of over 2% during the period 2018-2022, according to their latest market research report.

In this report, Technavio highlights the rising adoption of microwave fluidized bed dryers as one of the key emerging trends in the global fluidized bed dryer market for the food industry. In the microwave fluidized bed drying, using microwave heating, the fluidized bed of food products is quickly dried. By using microwave heating, the drying process can be significantly accelerated. This is because the microwave energy produces induction heating, which causes the food production in the fluid bed to get heated up inside out. This resulted in removing the moisture rapidly from the interior of the food product.

The microwave fluidized bed drying can be used in the food industry for drying various food products such as vegetables, fruits, grains, and berries. Along with this, microwave fluidized bed drying is also used for drying potato chips, snack drying, pasta drying, and biscuits and crackers. The drying time reduces significantly with microwave heating, which in turn, improves drying efficiency, enables fast moisture transfer, and offers improved product quality.

In this report, Technavio analysts highlight the need to manufacture food products under controlled environment as a key factor contributing to the growth of the global fluidized bed dryer market for the food industry

Need to manufacture food products under controlled environment

Fluidized bed drying is an efficient drying method used mostly for drying solid food products. The surface of the individual food particles is exposed for drying by hanging it in the air flow. This resulted in better heat transfer and shortened drying time. The adjustment and control of environment are important during the drying process. Fluidized bed dryers provide a controlled environment by regulating the humidity, temperature, air circulation, ventilation, and air pressure in the drying chamber.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for food service, "The fluidized bed dryer also controls the inlet and outlet drying air, which ensures a homogeneous product temperature and a uniform drying of the product. Hence, the ability of the fluidized bed dryers for providing a controlled environment during the drying process will help increase their demand during the forecast period."

Global fluidized bed dryer market for food industry segmentation

This market research report segments the global fluidized bed dryer market for the food industry into the following products (vibrating fluidized bed dryer and static fluidized bed dryer) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

Of the two major products, the vibrating fluidized bed dryer segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 58% of the market. The market share for this product is expected to decrease by 2022. The fastest growing product is static fluidized bed dryer, which will account for nearly 42% of the total market share by 2022.

EMEA was the leading region for the global fluidized bed dryer market for the food industry in 2017, accounting for a market share of nearly 40%. By 2022, APAC is expected to witness the highest growth rate.

