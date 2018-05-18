Technavio market research analysts forecast the compliance training market in higher education institutions in the US to grow at a CAGR of close to 12% during the period 2018-2022, according to their latest report.

In this report, Technavio highlights the increasing emphasis on microlearning as one of the key emerging trends in the compliance training market in higher education institutions in the US. Microlearning or bite-sized learning is increasingly becoming a helpful platform for compliance training as course content is usually delivered to learners in the form of short videos and animations along with infographics. This training method is growing because of several benefits it yields for learners and organizations. As the training is provided in small modules, it allows learners to have a better understanding of the training content. This factor increases retention rates without reducing motivation levels of students. Organizations can use these short courses to deliver exact information at changing time intervals according to their requirement or convenience.

In this report, Technavio analysts highlight the increase in demand for customized courses and personalized learning as a key factor contributing to the growth of the compliance training market in higher education institutions in the US

Increase in demand for customized courses and personalized learning

The growing demand for customized courses is one of the major factors that support the growth of this market. Institutions have different regulatory requirements in the higher education sector in the US. These institutions differ in size, number of employees, student enrollments, types of courses offered, and other aspects including learning methods for each course type.

The demand for customized courses in the higher education sector has increased due to these differences. As standards, codes of conduct, and processes differ among educational institutions; off-the-shelf compliance training courses are not able to provide effective training. Hence, higher education institutions are increasingly adopting compliance training. As a result, several players in the market provide customized courses to educational institutions.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for K12 and higher education, "Compliance training for campus security and management of grants is primarily customized in the higher education sector. For example, companies such as Porzio Compliance Services designs and develops customized courses that support colleges and universities in developing the appropriate comprehensive compliance training and ethics programs."

Compliance training market in higher education institutions in US segmentation

This market research report segments the compliance training market in higher education institutions in the US into the following delivery methods (offline learning and online learning) and course types (academic staff and students).

Of the two major delivery methods, the offline learning segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 61% of the market. The market share for this delivery method is expected to decrease nearly 3% by 2022. The fastest growing delivery method is online learning, which will account for nearly 42% of the total market share by 2022.

Of the two major course types, the academic staff segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 52% of the market. The market share for this course type is expected to increase nearly 2% by 2022.

