Six & Flow Confirms Drift Partner Program Status as First UK Partner

Six & Flow - the Manchester (UK) based inbound marketing agency - was selected by Drift as the first UK agency to join its international Partner Program.

US-headquartered Drift, the world's leading conversational marketing and sales platform, is choosing specialist firms around the globe to generate a modern buying experience for potential customers, encourage more qualified leads and dramatically accelerate the sales cycle.

The partnership recognises Six & Flow's capability as one of the most forward thinking companies in the world that is adopting conversational marketing and selling to grow its revenue. As a partner, Six & Flow will join the Drift ecosystem to support other businesses looking to transform their marketing and selling.

Six & Flow specialises in supporting B2B tech, financial and professional services, clients looking to rapidly grow their customer base. It works across the full marketing sales funnel, integrating creativity, strategy and automation so it delivers revenue growth, speeds up sales cycles and increases market share.

With specialisms in inbound marketing, conversational marketing, account-based marketing and paid media, Six & Flow is able to quickly and effectively convert leads into clients for a variety of sectors.

Rich Wood, Managing Director at Six & Flow, said: "This partnership is a really exciting move as it enables us to work with the best in the world. We know that chatbots are becoming increasingly popular as they provide the opportunity to take one-to-one conversations and scale them to one-to-many and with Drift, we hope to lead the way in this behaviour change."

Rich added: "By complementing the right strategy with an inbound campaign, businesses could seriously grow their revenue, enhance their reputation, improve lead quality, reduce the overall sales cycle and more."

